MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

The 'fan favourites' are reportedly still loved-up on screen.

4 November 2025, 14:48

The unnamed couple have called it quits.
By Claire Blackmore

The MAFS bride and groom have decided to call it quits off-camera, despite still being together on-screen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Married at First Sight UK couple have secretly split, despite the pair being totally loved-up in the current series of the show.

An insider has revealed that although the TV match are very much together on-screen, they have decided to end their marriage off-camera.

Reports claim the glamorous bride has already moved on with another love interest, dating a footballer who has been a friend of hers for number of years.

The mystery woman's platonic relationship with the unknown athlete has allegedly become romantic since filming wrapped, dashing all hopes of a reunion with her MAFS husband.

One loved-up couple have split in secret.
The source told The Sun that no scandal or cheating had taken place on the unnamed wife's end, but she has grown close to her new man and the duo are now inseparable.

It's not been revealed exactly who has split in secret, but the couple have been branded 'fan favourites' in the past, giving sleuths a clue as to who it might be.

The paper decided not to reveal the names of the bride and groom to stop any spoilers ruining the final few episodes for invested fans.

The unknown bride has moved on with a footballer.
The news comes after another explosive E4 episode left viewers open-mouthed as the couples near the end of the experiment.

This week, the brides and grooms faced each other's friends and families once more as they travelled across the country during Homestays.

While it solidified some relationships, it sparked huge questions and heated rows in others.

Davide and Keye's seemingly solid marriage hit a road bump when the London-based groom was forced to spend time in a cat cafe in Horsham.

He felt uncomfortable and fled leafy Surrey, leaving his flight attendant husband feeling "abandoned".

The news comes after a tense Homestay week.
Leisha came under fire for openly speaking about wanting children with Reiss, with both his mum and her sister begging the Scottish bride to slow down.

Ashley and Grace refused to travel to each other's home towns and confirmed to their loved ones that their marriage was pretty much over for good.

And Leo and April's relationship took another turn for the worse when she admitted the emotional connection was gone, while his mates slammed her lack of effort.

Leisha got frank about her dreams of a family.
All will unravel in the next week as the final episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday 12th November.

Final Vows will be followed up by a two-part reunion on Thursday 13th November and Friday 14th November.

