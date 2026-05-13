MAFS Australia's Danny issues grovelling apology to ex-wife Bec: 'I'm sure most of you hate me'

13 May 2026, 13:21

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt slammed Bec Zacharia in some 'revolting' unseen footage.
MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt slammed Bec Zacharia in some 'revolting' unseen footage. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia groom Danny Hewitt told Instagram fans he felt 'so ashamed of himself' and was 'sorry from the bottom of his heart'.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt has issued a grovelling apology to Bec Zacharia after previously unseen footage of himself slating his ex-wife recently emerged.

The British groom, 34, came under fire when a clip of him furiously ranting about his bride's appearance was shown to Bec, his co-stars and viewers during an episode of spin-off series MAFS: After The Dinner Party.

His 'revolting' words left the Adelaide socialite, 35, in floods of tears and caused fans to hit back online as his cruel comments circulated on social media.

Since the bombshell video leaked, the real estate agent has been reflecting on his 'bad behaviour' and has now released a heartfelt statement saying sorry to his former spouse, along with the other people he hurt.

Bec was heartbroken by Danny's character assassination.
Bec was heartbroken by Danny's character assassination. Picture: Channel Nine

Taking to Instagram, he began: "What's going on everyone? Just wanted to jump on here and have a chat. I'm sure most of you hate me, I don't blame you, I hate myself so join the club.

"But I just wanted to jump on here and just apologise, obviously, for some of the comments I made, all of the comments I made, on Stan's After the Dinner Party show.

"Horrendous. I'm so ashamed of myself. Obviously I wanted to apologise to Steph for the way I spoke about her – and Bec, of course. I'm so sorry to both you girls.

"I do have a very dry sense of humour and sometimes it can come across wrong, especially on TV, especially to people who don't know me.

"I'm not here to make excuses, or blame it on a sense of humour, or anything like that. I'm here to own up to my mistakes and just apologise."

Danny's 'disgusting' criticisms began when he slammed MAFS producers for not 'bringing him better women' as he told the crew they were 'sh*t at their jobs'.

He also hinted that Bec 'wasn't good enough' for him, saying he could "roll up to Coles right now, aisle four, and there’s a bird in there — she’ll be better than Bec", adding that a supermarket stranger: "Can’t be no worse, it’s impossible."

The controversial reality star was also overheard calling cast mate Stephanie Marshall a "f*****g little skank" during the reunion episode following accusations they were actually embroiled in a secret romance.

The pair were caught texting and sending voice notes to each other after Final Vows, with Steph even sending Danny a bikini photo on social media.

MAFS bride Stephanie Marshall was also a target of his "disgusting" behaviour.
MAFS bride Stephanie Marshall was also a target of his "disgusting" behaviour. Picture: Channel Nine

Regardless of the drama surrounding the London-born groom, he continued with his apology on social media as he chatted into the camera.

Danny added: "Anyone who watched and viewers who watched it and found it offensive, I'm so sorry.

"Production, the whole team at MAFS, I let them down. I let so many people down so I just want to apologise to everyone.

"I've probably got a lot of soul searching to do, you know? Feel free to comment some abuse in the comments. There's nothing you can call me which I don't think worse of myself so feel free to do it.

"If you see me in the street, throw some tomatoes at me, some eggs at me, whatever, I deserve all of the heat I'm getting at the minute and I'll take it on the chin.

"But honestly from the bottom of my heart I'm so sorry to Bec, Steph, anyone who watched it and found it offensive.

"All the participants on MAFS, I let all the guys down. The show as a whole. Everything. I am actually so sorry, genuinely from the bottom of my heart, so stay safe guys. Have a good weekend and see ya."

The groom's cruel comments were accidentally caught on camera.
The groom's cruel comments were accidentally caught on camera. Picture: Channel Nine

Danny also admitted that his family were disappointed in his behaviour as he got candid in a separate interview.

Speaking to MAFS: After The Experiment hosts Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley, he confessed: "My family are disgusted in me. It’s been a hard week. I’m getting emotional talking about it right now.

"It’s repulsive, the way I spoke to Steph. My mum is so disappointed in me because she’s like, 'that’s not how I raised you’'."

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