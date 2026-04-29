MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals how he really felt when Bec dropped 'I love you' bombshell

29 April 2026, 11:38 | Updated: 29 April 2026, 12:04

Danny opened up about the bombshell moment Bec declared her love.
Danny opened up about the bombshell moment Bec declared her love. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt danced around questions over whether he could see himself falling in love with Bec Zacharia.

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Married At First Sight Australia groom Danny Hewitt has revealed how he really felt when Bec Zacharia said 'I love you' during one of the couple's dramatic commitment ceremonies.

Before Homestays, the loved-up bride, 35, told her British husband, 34, she had fallen head over heels for him in a shock moment that left him and the rest of the cast completely gobsmacked.

When speaking about her 'deep feelings' with experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aitken and Mel Schilling, she blurted out those three meaningful words to her man, leaving him visibly shaken as he quietly processed her extremely public declaration of love.

Now, he's opened up about how the bombshell confession really made him feel – and we're guessing fans can guess he wasn't reciprocating those warm and fuzzy emotions back to Bec.

The couple have been on different pages since the start of their marriage.
The couple have been on different pages since the start of their marriage. Picture: Channel Nine

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Danny admitted he was caught totally off-guard and had no clue she was about to reveal she was madly in love with him.

"Normally when a girl tells you they love you, they give you like breadcrumbs beforehand," he explained.

"Bec didn’t give me any breadcrumbs. She didn’t allude to it. She didn’t give me hints. Then it just came out of nowhere.

"Bec’s obviously a bit ahead of me with the feelings. You can’t force love. You’re either going to love someone or you’re not. I’m just going with the flow and seeing where it goes."

He admitted his those feelings of love weren't reciprocated.
He admitted his those feelings of love weren't reciprocated. Picture: Channel Nine

Trying to pin-point where his wife's feelings for him had deepened during the experiment, he reflected on the couple's retreat and puts her strong emotions down to that trip.

He told Nine: "She mentioned that I was a safe space, which was a nice thing to hear. I think that’s what really amplified Bec’s feelings.

"I was just shocked when I heard it. Normally, girls would hint towards that. I was thrown a little bit but with Bec you never know what to expect. I don’t even think she knows what to expect."

The British groom was shell-shocked at his wife's very public announcement.
The British groom was shell-shocked at his wife's very public announcement. Picture: Channel Nine

Despite wearing her heart on the her sleeve, Bec confessed she knew Danny didn't feel the same way – but hoped his lack of love wouldn't last forever as he 'just wasn't there yet'.

Explaining that she didn't even mean to say 'I love you' during that pivotal moment on the couch, the starry-eyed bride admitted that ultimately she couldn't hold her feelings in anymore.

She told Chattr: "I definitely did not plan on telling him at the Commitment Ceremony at all. I did not plan that at all. I definitely would have waited a few weeks."

Despite not hearing it back, Bec insisted she didn't regret telling Danny exactly how she felt.

She added: "I know people are going to come back and go, ‘she’s a crazy person’ but they haven’t seen an accurate representation of that relationship.

"I knew that Danny didn’t feel that way, but at the same time, as you’ve seen this whole season, what you see is what you get, the good, the bad, and the ugly.

"It’s how I felt in the moment, and I don’t regret telling him that I love him, because that’s how I feel."

Bec held out hope her husband would reciprocate her feelings.
Bec held out hope her husband would reciprocate her feelings. Picture: Channel Nine

Bec also revealed that their relationship ran a lot deeper off-screen, and viewers never really got to see just how loved-up the married couple were behind the scenes.

She added: "In mine and Danny’s opinion, the relationship you’ve seen up until this retreat is not really reflective of what we were really like.

"Our honeymoon was incredible. You guys saw half a day, in comparison to the other six and a half days we were there.

"Throughout this time, these two and a bit months that we were in this experiment, Danny and I were building such strong foundations with one another.

"And the retreat was the cherry on top for me, the protection, him taking me out of there, the incredible two days that we had outside of that retreat, when we were sitting there saying, 'Are we leaving together?'. We’ll just go back to Melbourne, to Danny’s place."

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