MAFS Australia's Danny's brutal comments about Bec revealed in 'revolting' unseen footage

Danny Hewitt made some brutal comments about his ex-wife Bec Zacharia. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia groom Danny Hewitt ripped into his ex-wife Bec Zacharia in shocking scenes that were never meant to be aired, as he demanded: "Bring me better women!"

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Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt left fans completely gobsmacked when previously unseen footage of him brutally slating his now ex-wife Bec Zacharia was exposed.

The British groom, 34, blindsided his besotted bride, 35, at Final Vows when he dumped her unexpectedly during his speech at the end of the experiment, leaving her devastated and in floods of tears.

Now he's hurt her once more by ripping into her looks and personality in one absolutely savage scene that was recorded during the experiment, but was never aired on-screen.

The character assassination came to light during weekly streaming show MAFS: After The Dinner Party, a spin-off serving up raw and unfiltered analysis of all this year's brides and grooms.

Bec was devastated by her ex-husband's cruel comments. Picture: Channel Nine

It captured the controversial cast mate tearing into his then-wife's behaviour and appearance while crew members adjusted cameras and sound equipment around him.

Clearly, the conversation was never meant to be part of the edit or 'officially' caught on camera for viewers to see, but was leaked after the series ended in Australia.

Bec was given a warning before watching the 'revolting' footage as she sat close to her co-star Rachel Gilmore for support.

The furious rant to one of the producers began: "You’re telling me that’s the best you could bring me? You ought to be ashamed of yourself, MAFS dude."

The British groom told producers: "You’re telling me that’s the best you could bring me?". Picture: Channel Nine

Danny fumed: "I can f**king walk in Coles and get a better bird than that, f**k me.

"I gave up my life to be here, I’ve got a f**king cushy little life. I gave up my life, and I could roll up to Coles right now, aisle four, and there’s a bird in there — she’ll be better than Bec.

"Can’t be no worse, it’s impossible."

Spitting out insult after insult towards his none-the-wiser wife, he declared: "F**k me. S**t, so s**t. To the execs watching this, you’re f**king shit at your job. Bring me better women."

Seeming to reference a disagreement the pair had had earlier that day, he concluded: "You can do that if you're a 15 out of 10, and she's not. F**king annoying."

A heartbroken Bec was taken aback by the vicious tirade and disturbingly revealed that Danny had told her he was 'falling in love with her' the exact same day the cruel comments were made.

After watching the clip, she burst into tears on the couch as she processed her former husband's shocking words and actions, which had now also been revealed to the rest of the cast and the public.

Bec said: "This is what I say he's come on here for fame guys. I'm sorry, because if that's how you feel about me, why did you sit there for three months straight?"

"That afternoon, as soon as those cameras left, that's when he told me he was falling in love with me."

Danny posted a public apology on social media. Picture: Instagram/@dannyhewitt_

The British star has since apologised for the mean rant, telling his ex-wife he was 'sorry from the bottom of his heart' and felt 'so ashamed of himself' for the way he acted.

After learning of Danny's true feelings, Bec decided to move on with a new man, and recent rumours have claimed she is currently dating British reality TV star and male escort, Marcus Rich.