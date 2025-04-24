MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot romance: 'I doubt she'd sleep with three cast members'

24 April 2025, 16:07

MAFS groom Dave waded in on the gossip.
MAFS groom Dave waded in on the gossip. Picture: Nine/TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Dave addressed rumours his ex-wife Jamie had struck up a romance with fellow groom Eliot.

Married At First Sight Australia's Dave has broken his silence on ex-wife Jamie's reported romance with fellow groom Eliot.

The tattooed builder addressed swirling rumours the reality stars were in a relationship during an Instagram Q&A shared by reality TV podcast So Dramatic!

When asked what his thoughts were on his former bride allegedly dating his on-screen buddy, he replied: "Honestly, I don't have any thoughts on it. I couldn't give... I don't care."

The 36-year-old, whose marriage to Jamie hit the rocks before Final Vows, also dropped a bombshell during the video, suggesting his ex had hooked up with more than one of the MAFS cast.

He added: "I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season.

"Um I think it's just a TikTok/Instagram thing or whatever they're doing but good luck to them, honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

Jamie and Dave had an intimate relationship on the show, but before signing up to the marriage experiment she unknowingly had a romantic link to another cast member – which Dave is referring to.

During Beth's wedding, the petite blonde revealed she had hooked up with groom Teejay Halkias in the past as the two grew up together in Adelaide.

Jamie revealed her past link to Teejay at his wedding to Beth.
Jamie revealed her past link to Teejay at his wedding to Beth. Picture: Nine

Despite romantic links with both Dave and Teejay, neither Jamie nor Eliot have confirmed any kind of romance between them – however she has teased a flirtation.

In a live interview on Aussie TV, the 28-year-old cheekily hinted at a spark with the two-time groom, who was previously married to both Veronica and Lauren.

When Today host Karl Stefanovic asked if she was "on with Eliot", she replied: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny!

"I mean, not the worst thing that can happen? He's only human, guys.

"We would make the funniest TikToks, and we'd break the internet and I'm so for that!"

Jamie and Eliot regularly star in each other's TikTok videos.
Jamie and Eliot regularly star in each other's TikTok videos. Picture: TikTok

At the end of the candid conversation, Jamie singed off with another quip about fancying the MAFS groom when the TV host wished her luck in finding love in the future.

Suggesting it could be with Eliot, she joked: "Here's to hoping, and who knows – it might just be another husband on the show!"

Fans think Jamie has eyes for two-time MAFS groom Eliot.
Fans think Jamie has eyes for two-time MAFS groom Eliot. Picture: Nine

Jamie and Dave's seemingly solid marriage broke down when she confessed she was in love with him during an intimate moment off-camera.

But the sassy Aussie was crushed when her husband didn't say it back, and instead turned on her following his partner swap with Eliot's wife Veronica.

She remained loyal to Dave during the marriage experiment, but it was her hot-and-cold husband who was accused of crossing the line.

Addressing rumours he and Eliot's wife Veronica were having an affair, Jamie fumed to Chattr: "[Veronica] didn’t put my mind at ease. I don’t think Veronica knows how to be a friend.

"She had made comments that she thought highly of Dave… obviously she was flirting her a** off."

The MAFS bride's marriage hit the rocks just before Homestays.
The MAFS bride's marriage hit the rocks just before Homestays. Picture: Nine

Jamie also opened up about the breakdown of her relationship, revealing she felt as though she was putting in all the effort, which wasn't being returned.

"It was very disappointing on my end – but at the same time I'm someone who shows up so hard, and I don't think anyone realised Dave wasn't showing up as hard," she admitted.

Cheating rumours and unrequited love impacted the couple's relationship.
Cheating rumours and unrequited love impacted the couple's relationship. Picture: Nine

Eliot re-entered the experiment halfway through with wife Veronica after he dramatically left his ex-wife Lauren during their honeymoon.

His second marriage was dogged by communication issues, which were brought to light when Veronica spent the night with Dave – who she "connected" with more in three days than with Eliot in the entire experiment.

During Feedback Week, the duo shared a bed and were caught flirting and laughing on camera, sparking rumours of a budding romance.

Dave has since addressed the cheating controversy and dismissed the speculation, insisting he was "totally committed" to Jamie throughout MAFS.

Veronica and Dave had a 'strong connection'.
Veronica and Dave had a 'strong connection'. Picture: Nine

He said: "I’m not going to sleep with someone jumping in my bed for one or two nights, it’s not how it works, especially when I’m married to someone else.

"It’s a bit ridiculous that people would think that, but yeah, it definitely goes against my morals."

Veronica later told Yahoo: "I find it so hilarious that this whole thing is circulating in this way. I've actually been abstinent for almost two years."

