MAFS Australia's Dave reveals why his feelings towards Jamie changed

14 April 2025, 19:00

Jamie and Dave's relationship may be ending
Jamie and Dave's relationship may be ending. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

After a tense Commitment Ceremony, things between MAFS Australia couple Jamie and Dave may not be as sweet as they once were.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Jamie and Dave were seen as the golden couple on the hit show, however things appear to be taking a turn for the two.

After being one of the strongest pairings in the experiment, relations between Jamie and Dave began to falter when the bride admitted she was in love with her husband, however he didn't feel the same.

During an awkward Commitment Ceremony with Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, the twosome tentatively chose to stay in the experiment. Yet in a teaser for upcoming episodes, it looks like their marriage could be heading in the wrong direction.

Now as we watch the rest of their marriage play out, Dave has revealed why his feelings changed towards Jamie and what was really going on behind the scenes- Warning this article contains spoilers!

Jamie and Dave are going through a rough patch on MAFS Australia
Jamie and Dave are going through a rough patch on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Speaking on Robbie & Carly For Breakfast, Dave revealed why he put "walls up" when it came to talking to his wife.

The star revealed: "Before I went to the retreat I went to visit my Dad who’s sick at home. Went to the retreat and that was a big blow up, the dinner party was a blow up and I got more bad news, and then we had the Commitment Ceremony before this one. Then we did the Feedback week and I got hit with it about my feelings and it was like we’ve been arguing with everyone for three weeks now, I had stuff going on at home.

"I didn’t have the answers for Jamie so I just didn’t really know I was just like caught up in this whirlwind of an experiment with other couples and I shut down. I didn’t have the answers for Jamie and then it was sort of like my walls went up because I was trying to protect."

Jamie and Dave are a fan favourite MAFS Australia couple
Jamie and Dave are a fan favourite MAFS Australia couple. Picture: Nine

The groom also opened up about Jamie telling him she loved him, confessing to the Daily Mail: "It would have been the easier option to just say 'I love you, Jamie' and ride the wave.

"But I'm actually digging deep and being honest with how I feel, which is something people should respect."

He added: "Yes, I know she's hurt, but that doesn't mean people can't try to understand where I'm coming from. There's so much pressure in this experiment and I feel like I'm getting backlash for simply being real about my emotions."

Dave and Jamie found a connection on MAFS Australia
Dave and Jamie found a connection on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Fans are set to watch the couple's relationship unravel in the coming weeks, with a shocking Feedback week set to rock the experiment.

Despite making it to Final Vows together, the pair split shortly after filming ended and are reportedly no longer on speaking terms!

