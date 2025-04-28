MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

28 April 2025, 14:48

Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia
Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Following weeks of heartache, MAFS Australia's Dave has now explained why he and Jamie split.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Dave has revealed the real reason his relationship with Jamie came to an end after weeks of marital bliss.

Viewers watched as the couple's partnership took a turn after Dave's connection with Veronica sent tongues wagging within the experiment.

Now after revealing their split at the reunion following Final Vows, Dave has opened up about his break-up with Jamie and explained what really went wrong between them.

During an Interview with The Sun, Dave said: "It was cut out but I’d actually actually had a couch session before that one where I broke down and cried, because I was worried about my feelings not progressing."

Jamie and Dave went through a difficult period of MAFS Australia
Jamie and Dave went through a difficult period of MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

He added: "It was because of what was going on with my dad back at home.

"They didn’t show that but I did communicate it all, but it came across as ‘Dave has done a backflip on his emotions'.

"But it was after the retreat that his chemotherapy was really affecting him and I addressed the situation and said ‘I’m worried that my feelings aren’t there yet with Jamie because of what’s going on at home.’

"I was definitely in two places, and when you met my dad the other night I said I was in two places again. It made it hard to enjoy myself."

Jamie and Dave were a fan favourite MAFS Australia couple
Jamie and Dave were a fan favourite MAFS Australia couple. Picture: Nine

Dave went on to add: "I’m not a hugely sexual person and that’s not where I find my connection with someone, but maybe on Jamie’s side it is super important to her.

"There was a bit of a mismatch in that side of things. We had talked about all of that off camera before and I sort of did say can we keep it between us."

Dave and Jamie found a connection on MAFS Australia
Dave and Jamie found a connection on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

This comes amid rumours that Jamie is now dating fellow MAFS star Eliot after growing close outside the experiment.

Friends close to the stars told Woman's Day: "This isn’t just a fling. They’re very much in it for real."

They added: "Jamie was supposed to stay in separate accommodation on the Gold Coast this week, but she cancelled her plans to spend the week with Eliot instead.

"Jamie has been ‘incognito’ since arriving on the Gold Coast and was planning to try to keep this from everyone, as they really want to make a serious go of this."

Friends of Jamie and Eliot have claimed they are dating
Friends of Jamie and Eliot have claimed they are dating. Picture: Instagram/@jamiemarinos_/@eliot.donovan

The source continued: "They’ve gone from mates to full couple mode. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but it feels natural for them."

An insider also said: "They’ve gone all in. There’s a genuine connection here. It’s sweet, a little spicy and totally unexpected. But everyone who knows them can see how happy they are."

