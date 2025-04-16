MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica break silence on cheating rumours

Dave and Veronica have revealed what really went on between them on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Did something happen between Dave and Veronica? Here is everything we know about their MAFS Australia relationship.

Married At First Sight Australia is currently seeing the downfall of golden couple Jamie and Dave, after the groom's interactions with Veronica raised eyebrows with viewers.

Following the revelation that Dave's feelings towards his wife had changed, fans watched the pair take part in Feedback Week which involved them swapping partners for a few days. During this time Dave became close with Veronica, while Jamie was left in tears over her crumbling marriage.

Now with lots of speculation regarding what went on between Veronica and Dave, the two have come out to reveal what really happened between them.

So did did something happen between Dave and Veronica? Here is everything they have said about the cheating rumours – Warning this article contains spoilers!

Dave and Veronica set tongues wagging on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What happened between Dave and Veronica?

During Feedback Week on MAFS Australia, Dave and Veronica were coupled up together where they appeared to get on like a house on fire.

In one ambiguous scene viewers watched as the two laughed in bed and looked very cosy, leading many to believe something went on between the pair.

Following rumours of an affair, Jamie told Chattr of her feelings towards the bride, saying:

"[Veronica] didn’t put my mind at ease. I don’t think Veronica knows how to be a friend.

"She had made comments that she thought highly of Dave… obviously she was flirting her a** off."

With all of this speculation, Dave broke his silence and revealed what really went on between him and Veronica.

Dave and Veronica chatted in bed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

The TV star told the publication: "I’m not going to sleep with someone jumping in my bed for one or two nights, it’s not how it works, especially when I’m married to someone else.

"It’s a bit ridiculous that people would think that, but yeah, it definitely goes against my morals."

He also said he was "totally committed" to Jamie whilst in the experiment and wouldn't jeopardise that.

Jamie and Dave are going through a rough patch on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Veronica also spoke out regarding the rumours, telling Yahoo: "I find it so hilarious that this whole thing is circulating in this way. I've actually been abstinent for almost two years.

"I think everyone is just looking for someone to blame, to be honest, and I'm an easy target given how everything's been unfolding for me recently."

She added: "Also, you have to remember, I'd just been back from Melbourne, I did the retreat, did the dinner party, did the commitment ceremony, and I was exhausted. So to hang out with someone else was quite refreshing. That's all it was."

She went on to praise Dave, saying: "Yeah, fine. We get on. So it's good. I am having a good time. I'm not going to deny that. It's a stark contrast to my relationship with Eliot."

Veronica and Eliot had an interesting journey on MAFS. Picture: Nine

Following their time in the experiment, neither Veronica and Eliot nor Jamie and Dave could make their relationships last, with both couples splitting before the final episode.

Speaking about why she chose to break-up with Dave, Jamie told Daily Mail: "You can't glorify bare minimum behaviour. You can't say yes to subpar treatment. We all deserved better – and I think a lot of us were settling."

She added: "I do think he respected my emotions. But I don't think he liked being the bad guy. He thought it was easier to keep me sweet – but when you're not honest, you actually end up becoming the worst guy."