MAFS Australia’s David reveals secret reason why Alissa's personality suddenly changed

David spotted a change in Alissa's behaviour towards the end of the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia bride Alissa Fay's personality 'did a 180' towards the end of the experiment, according to her husband David Momoh – and here's why.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's David and Alissa began their TV relationship in wedded bliss after falling hard for each other on their action-packed honeymoon in snowy Mt Buller, Victoria.

Blowing away the experts with their instant connection, the loved-up pair seemed perfectly matched and initially sailed through the experiment without arguments or issues.

But all began to crumble towards the end of the series as the former power couple came to blows on multiple occasions following a car-crash Homestay in Adelaide.

Since the show ended in Australia, David has had time to reflect on why their marriage fell apart and puts its failure down to 'demanding diva' Alissa's behaviour taking a 180 turn weeks before filming wrapped.

David revealed the reason why he thought Alissa's personality changed. Picture: Channel Nine

Claiming she completely changed but that he ignored "red flags" as he "cared for her", he said the actual reason behind her 'personality transplant' was down to her initial drama with the girls.

At the start of series 13, Alissa found herself at the centre of a texting scandal in which fellow brides Bec, Gia and Brook sent vile messages about her on a group chat.

They were circulated around the group, eventually getting back to a heartbroken Alissa, and the cruel texts caused her break down, 'dimming' her light.

But it was when she recovered from the nasty texts and built bridges with her 'bullies' that David noticed she became unrecognisable to him.

He explained to TV Week: "Alissa said herself that with the bullying stuff, she was a shell of herself in the experiment.

"Then things got better, and she became friends with Bec and the bullies, and they were hanging out together.

"She came out to a different side of herself, and then things just changed."

Alissa was at the centre of a mean-girl texting scandal sparked by Gia, Bec and Brook. Picture: Channel Nine

The girls became friends around halfway through the experiment, meaning most of the drama fell before the fifth and sixth dinner parties, when it all came to a head.

But after Alissa put it behind her and Bec and Gia apologised for their part in the two-faced attack, the social media star found her voice – and it was all too much for David.

He told Pedestrian.TV: "All I’ll say is when the bullying died down, I feel like she was probably more able to look at our relationship and express herself."

And her fresh injection of confidence meant, in David's eyes, that she constantly spoke over people and bulldozed conversations.

He revealed: "I was like, ‘That’s Alissa. She wants to take the forefront of talking.’

"I’m a guy. I see myself as intimidating. I’m not gonna have a word battle with a woman. I don’t want to intimidate her, so I’ll let her do all the talking."

Cracks in their marriage began to show towards the end of the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

And it was all the talking that made David eventually retreat, despite proposing to her during one shock moment at the final dinner party.

In an unexpected twist, the rocky couple actually ended up making it all the way to Final Vows, but their last moments on camera didn't pan out how anyone predicted.

He now believes the pair were a terrible match right from the start, admitting to WHO: "In hindsight, knowing how much I cared for her, I overlooked so much.

"From ‘get down on a knee’ to things I found out on the honeymoon from the challenge box that never aired.

"I went above and beyond to show how much I cared. It makes no sense to me how she sort of flipped the script.

"I was meant to be a subordinate and do things based on how she felt.

"If she felt it was right, it was right. If I felt it was wrong, we can’t have a conversation about it because she’s right. You know, that didn’t change."