MAFS Australia's David takes savage swipe at Alissa after car crash Homestays visit

30 April 2026, 15:42

David has hit boiling point after watching some unaired footage.
David has hit boiling point after watching some unaired footage. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

MAFS Australia groom David recently saw some unseen footage of the nasty things his bride Alissa was saying behind his back during the experiment.

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Married At First Sight Australia's David Momoh has taken a savage swipe at Alissa Fay after watching some unaired footage of her slating his financial status during the experiment.

His on-screen wife, 33, made a string of sly comments about her husband's 'unstable' life choices, fuelling a fresh fire between the couple, whose marriage is beginning to crumble on TV.

Homestays Week was a car crash for the once-solid pair, who faced multiple dramas in Alissa's hometown of Adelaide.

She spent most of the mini-break 'spiralling' about her future, worrying over when she should have children, and whether David, 31, would move to Sydney and then Adelaide to raise a family.

Alissa made a string of negative comments about David's financial situation.
Alissa made a string of negative comments about David's financial situation. Picture: Channel Nine

While he kept his cool and received praise from her friends and family for being 'exactly the kind of man she needs', she was blinded by panic then later ripped him apart to producers for 'not being able to provide' her with the 'lavish lifestyle' she wants.

In a shocking clip that has now been watched by David during his appearance on After The Dinner Party, Alissa told the MAFS cameras he needed to "do something with his life".

She sighed: "Are we both gonna be able to live this lavish lifestyle that I want to live and that he wants to live? Are we gonna be able to afford it? Because it’s important that we can keep up with each other."

Her comments got worse as she slated him for not owning a house yet, and called into question whether he also owned his car.

"Obviously, you know, he’s still renting," she added. "He might drive a car that he might own. Um, but where are your assets? I need to know that you are financially stable and you can look after a family."

David reached his limit when he heard exactly what his wife thought about his finances during the series, and has taken a few swipes back at her since.

Not only has he offered to show Alissa his official bank balance as proof he is a 'financially stable', but he has also made jibes at her on social media.

Taking to TikTok to poke fun at her cruel comments, he posted a video showing himself sadly eating dinner at a restaurant with co-star Scott McCristal, with the text: "POV HOW YOUR FOOD TASTES WHEN YOU HAVE NO ASSETS, AND A CAR YOU ‘MIGHT OWN’."

In another humorous clip, capturing him begging for spare change on the floor before getting into his car, he wrote: "POV: LIFE WHEN YOU HAVE NO ASSETS."

The once golden couple's marriage is starting to crumble on-screen.
The once golden couple's marriage is starting to crumble on-screen. Picture: Channel Nine

It's clear their marriage is slowly going downhill on the show, and outside the experiment they definitely haven't found their happily ever after, so we'll wait and see what else gets exposed on social media now the battle lines have been drawn.

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