Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Here is everything we know about Davide and Keye's relationship in 2025.

22 September 2025, 14:06

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK
Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Davide and Keye were one of the first couples to get married on MAFS UK season 10, but are they still in a relationship?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Davide, 33, and Keye, 33, wed on the first episode of season 10, with fans rooting for these two to make it to Final Vows.

Sparks flew during their nuptials with the pair bonding over their shared heartbreak and hopes for the future. Whilst their honeymoon didn't go completely to plan, fans are hopeful these two have gone the distance.

As we watch their love story unfold, it's time to learn where Davide and Keye stand today.

So are Davide and Keye still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Davide and Keye tied the knot on MAFS UK
Davide and Keye tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Davide and Keye still together?

At the time of writing it is currently unknown if Keye and Davide from MAFS UK are in a relationship as the pair are forbidden to discuss the status of their partnership until after the show has aired.

The couple do follow each other on Instagram, so this could mean relations between the pair are in a positive place, however we'll just have to wait and see whether these two have gone the distance.

As we continue to watch their love journey on MAFS UK, lets take a look at their relationship so far.

Davide and Keye are one couple on MAFS UK
Davide and Keye are one couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Davide and Keye relationship history

Wedding day

The newlyweds had a fairytale wedding, with the pair clicking instantly over their shared break-ups with Keye revealing Davide was, "everything he could have asked for."

The groom added: "He so far is the most perfect human being that the experts could have set me up with."

Honeymoon

Despite the positive start to their marriage, things took a slight turn during their honeymoon when Keye made an innuendo which didn't go down well with his husband.

Davide commented: "Everything has to be an innuendo or a joke. I need deeper."

