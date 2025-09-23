MAFS UK's Dean makes shock wedding night confession that wasn't caught on camera

Married At First Sight UK's Dean spoke about the unseen moments from his and Sarah's first night as husband and wife.

MAFS UK's Dean made the surprise revelation this week. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's resident 'nice guy' Dean spilled on the unseen moments from his first night with wife Sarah.

Married At First Sight UK's Dean has made a shocking revelation about his wedding night that wasn't shown during his debut episode on Monday night.

This week, the part-time magician's nuptials to wife Sarah were broadcast on TV, giving fans a glimpse into their awkward encounter at the altar and the unrequited romance that followed.

Viewers watched on as the entertainer and all-round Mr Nice Guy, 31, failed to impress his new bride, 32, falling at the first hurdle after she admitted he 'wasn't her type'.

Now the cruise ship host has spoken about the disappointing evening that followed the reception dinner, which wasn't caught on camera.

The entertainer spoke about their first night as husband and wife. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to ex-MAFS Australia contestant Lucinda Light during It's Official, Dean explained that he and recruitment consultant Sarah shared a bed after their wedding – but nothing happened between the sheets.

When quizzed about their connection, he revealed the vibe wasn't exactly electric and described their first night as simply "okay".

Sarah, who admitted she had 'the ick' moments into their big day, described their relationship as more 'friend zone' than passionate match – something which cheeky chap Dean picked up on.

"I definitely wasn’t going to go for a kiss at the end of the night," he admitted to Lucinda.

Sparks unfortunately didn't fly between the pair. Picture: Channel 4

Going into detail about their first evening as husband and wife, Dean confessed he reassured Sarah he wasn't going to push anything romantic.

He said: "We spoke openly, just respectful. I was like, 'Look, we don’t have to do anything. We’ll do it at out own pace. No rush.'"

Marital bliss seemed to be missing from their union as Dean then explained the pair ended up sleeping top-to-tail in the hotel bed that night.

"We just slept in bed together. At opposite ends. It was, like, fine," he added.

Despite feeling let-down at their lack of connection, Dean went on to reveal his favourite parts of the wedding – most of which involved his family rather than his bride.

"When I went in to see my mum and dad, they were waiting for me and they hadn’t seen me in my full suit yet," Dean recalled.

"We don’t usually say we’re proud or show emotion. It’s not really in our family that much. So to see them be so for it was really nice."

Sarah was criticised for her treatment of Dean. Picture: Channel 4

Confessing his most memorable moment of the wedding day, he added: "The best part for me was definitely seeing Sarah and her whole family join in with the rap."

He also admitted he loved "seeing the families get together and talk", which also wasn't captured by the film crew.

Dean's PG revelation came after Sarah responded to the backlash she received for her behaviour on their wedding day.

The businesswoman, whose usual type is a "walking red flag", was criticised for her treatment of her groom with many viewers branding her actions unfair.

She felt forced to call out "trolls" online after they ripped apart her character following the cringeworthy episode.

"So many people inspire me to be nothing like them", she posted on Instagram next to a comment which read: "This one is for the trolls..."

Fans will watch all the brides and grooms tie the knot this week. Picture: Channel 4

Now Sarah and Dean's nuptials have been and gone, fans will get to see all of the couples tie the knot this week as the brides Leah, Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah join grooms Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven to get married.