MAFS UK's Dean makes shock wedding night confession that wasn't caught on camera

Married At First Sight UK's Dean spoke about the unseen moments from his and Sarah's first night as husband and wife.

23 September 2025, 13:29

MAFS UK's Dean made the surprise revelation this week.
MAFS UK's Dean made the surprise revelation this week. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's resident 'nice guy' Dean spilled on the unseen moments from his first night with wife Sarah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Dean has made a shocking revelation about his wedding night that wasn't shown during his debut episode on Monday night.

This week, the part-time magician's nuptials to wife Sarah were broadcast on TV, giving fans a glimpse into their awkward encounter at the altar and the unrequited romance that followed.

Viewers watched on as the entertainer and all-round Mr Nice Guy, 31, failed to impress his new bride, 32, falling at the first hurdle after she admitted he 'wasn't her type'.

Now the cruise ship host has spoken about the disappointing evening that followed the reception dinner, which wasn't caught on camera.

The entertainer spoke about their first night as husband and wife.
The entertainer spoke about their first night as husband and wife. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to ex-MAFS Australia contestant Lucinda Light during It's Official, Dean explained that he and recruitment consultant Sarah shared a bed after their wedding – but nothing happened between the sheets.

When quizzed about their connection, he revealed the vibe wasn't exactly electric and described their first night as simply "okay".

Sarah, who admitted she had 'the ick' moments into their big day, described their relationship as more 'friend zone' than passionate match – something which cheeky chap Dean picked up on.

"I definitely wasn’t going to go for a kiss at the end of the night," he admitted to Lucinda.

Sparks unfortunately didn't fly between the pair.
Sparks unfortunately didn't fly between the pair. Picture: Channel 4

Going into detail about their first evening as husband and wife, Dean confessed he reassured Sarah he wasn't going to push anything romantic.

He said: "We spoke openly, just respectful. I was like, 'Look, we don’t have to do anything. We’ll do it at out own pace. No rush.'"

Marital bliss seemed to be missing from their union as Dean then explained the pair ended up sleeping top-to-tail in the hotel bed that night.

"We just slept in bed together. At opposite ends. It was, like, fine," he added.

Despite feeling let-down at their lack of connection, Dean went on to reveal his favourite parts of the wedding – most of which involved his family rather than his bride.

"When I went in to see my mum and dad, they were waiting for me and they hadn’t seen me in my full suit yet," Dean recalled.

"We don’t usually say we’re proud or show emotion. It’s not really in our family that much. So to see them be so for it was really nice."

Sarah was criticised for her treatment of Dean.
Sarah was criticised for her treatment of Dean. Picture: Channel 4

Confessing his most memorable moment of the wedding day, he added: "The best part for me was definitely seeing Sarah and her whole family join in with the rap."

He also admitted he loved "seeing the families get together and talk", which also wasn't captured by the film crew.

Dean's PG revelation came after Sarah responded to the backlash she received for her behaviour on their wedding day.

The businesswoman, whose usual type is a "walking red flag", was criticised for her treatment of her groom with many viewers branding her actions unfair.

She felt forced to call out "trolls" online after they ripped apart her character following the cringeworthy episode.

"So many people inspire me to be nothing like them", she posted on Instagram next to a comment which read: "This one is for the trolls..."

Fans will watch all the brides and grooms tie the knot this week.
Fans will watch all the brides and grooms tie the knot this week. Picture: Channel 4

Now Sarah and Dean's nuptials have been and gone, fans will get to see all of the couples tie the knot this week as the brides Leah, Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah join grooms Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven to get married.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Leah and Leigh have wed on MAFS UK

Are Leah and Leigh still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomes a new bunch of brides and grooms into the experiement

What days is MAFS UK on? The full TV schedule explained

MAFS UK groom Bailey has a non-monogamous past.

MAFS UK groom Bailey's ‘open relationship’ to be exposed during dramatic scenes

Nelly and Steven tied the knot on season 10 of MAFS UK

Are Nelly and Steven still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace wed on season 10

Are MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace still together?

Sarah received backlash after she married Dean

MAFS UK's Sarah hits out at backlash after 'awkward' wedding to Dean

Fans are convinced Sarah and Joe may get together

MAFS UK fans predict wife-swap scandal after spotting blossoming romance

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel.

Reality series Catfish cancelled after 12 years

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast - full line up revealed

The Traitors

Coleen Nolan hasn't seen Shane Nolan's daughter in years

Coleen Nolan family feud exposed as son's ex hits out at 'toxicity' in scathing statement

The trailer for the Celebrity Traitors 2025 is here – and it looks incredible.

First look at Celebrity Traitors 2025 revealed as famous cast share explosive game plans

The Traitors

EastEnders star Letitia Dean has spoken about her weight loss

EastEnders star Letitia Dean reveals secret behind weight loss after dropping two stone

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Divarni is looking for love on MAFS UK

Who is Divarni? MAFS UK star's age, job and Instagram

Dean is taking part in MAFS UK season 10

Who is MAFS UK's Dean? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK?

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Joe from MAFS UK?

Who is Joe from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is MAFS UK bride Anita?

Who is MAFS UK bride Anita? Age, job, family and Instagram revealed

Who is Leigh from MAFS UK?

Who is Leigh from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Julia-Ruth on MAFS UK?

Who is Julia-Ruth on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and previous TV appearance revealed

Bailey is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Bailey? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed