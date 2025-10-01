MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

Married At First Sight UK's Divarni is at the centre of a social media storm after his alleged ex-partner made some wild claims about him online.

1 October 2025, 15:03

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past on TikTok.
Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past on TikTok. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK groom Divarni's 'ex-partner' alleged he and the mother of his child were still together whilst he was filming the E4 experiment.

Married At First Sight UK's Divarni has faced a grilling online after a woman claiming to be his former girlfriend said he was still dating other women during the E4 experiment.

The controversial groom, who is struggling to make his marriage work after clashing with wife Julia-Ruth, found himself at the centre of a social media storm when his alleged ex released an explosive video on TikTok.

Inês Oom claimed the pair had made plans to go travelling together but split when she discovered he was 'engaged to someone else', leaving her in disbelief.

Posting under the name @Inesoom_, she wrote across a clip of herself with a gobsmacked look: "My honest reaction seeing Divarni on MAFS UK six months after I found out he was engaged to a greek woman while me and him were planning to travel the world together."

Inês then captioned the film: "This man is engaged every year I swear," along with a laughing emoji.

Followers rushed to quiz her on the shocking 'revelation', with one asking the question: "Mafs uk 2025 started filming in February 25 so were you dating him while filming was taking place?"

To which she replied: "I wasn't but his baby momma was! I got out 😁😁😁 but he told us both about the show loool."

One MAFS viewer asks how this was true as "he never says anything", but she warned "they're the ones you need to watch".

A spokesperson for the MAFS groom has denied the claims.
A spokesperson for the MAFS groom has denied the claims. Picture: Channel 4

After the allegations broke, a source spoke out in Divarni's defence, explaining her claims weren't true and disregarded the fact that she was ever in a relationship with the groom.

The insider told The Sun: "Divarni was texting this person, but everything came to an end in January - before he met MAFS bosses.

"Now she's clearly upset and has made a series of TikTok videos slamming him. They never met in person and they were never even official."

Before this video was published, she shared a string of screenshots claiming she was also dating him while he was married to Julia-Ruth.

The post has since been deleted but it contained DMs and texts, allegedly from Divarni, revealing they were together during the show.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni clashed during the honeymoon.
Julia-Ruth and Divarni clashed during the honeymoon. Picture: Channel 4

A MAFS spokesperson also waded in on the drama, stating the entire story appeared to be fabricated.

"Divarni was not engaged. He never met the individual in person – although they were talking between November and December.

"He blocked the individual in early January. MAFS discussions started end of January."

They also explained rumours of him 'dating' the mother of his child weren't true, instead the couple were co-parenting on a family trip to Disneyland over Christmas.

