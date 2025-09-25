Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Julia-Ruth and Divarni wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

After marrying on MAFS UK, fans are keen to know where Julia-Ruth and Divarni stand today.

Married at First Sight UK couple Julia-Ruth and Divarni have tied the knot, but their relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Despite sparks flying on their wedding day the pair hit a snag during their honeymoon, however with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson fans are keen for these two to work.

As we watch their love story continue on the show, viewers are interested to see where the couple are in 2025.

Are Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together? Here is everything we know about their MAFS UK relationship.

Divarni and Julia-Ruth are on the lookout for love. Picture: Channel 4

Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together?

It isn't known whether Julia-Ruth and Divarni are currently in a relationship as they are unable to discuss their partnership until after the show has finished.

At the time of writing the two do follow each other on Instagram, so this could prove that they are in a good place. However as the series continues things may change...