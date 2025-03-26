Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS Australia's Veronica and Eliot and whether they are still together today.

Married At First Sight Australia has already seen Eliot marry one bride, but now it's time for him to tie the knot with another, as Veronica enters the experiment.

Following his horrendous first marriage to Lauren, Eliot is hoping his chat with experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla will help him in his second relationship with his new bride.

After meeting for the first time on their wedding day, viewers were interested to see how Veronica and Eliot's relationship progressed throughout the series.

So are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together? Here is everything you need to know about where they stand today.

Eliot and Veronica was late comers to MAFS. Picture: Nine

Are Eliot and Veronica still together?

Unfortunately Veronica and Eliot are no longer together after leaving the experiment following a series of rows.

A source revealed to So Dramatic: "Veronica’s super smart and I think she picked up what Eliot’s about from the start and wasn’t into him so it was just an uphill battle from day one.

The insider added: "They just clashed and were too different and unwilling to bend for the other person to make it work."

Due to her dramatic antics on MAFS, many fans accused Veronica of being a paid actress, with Eliot telling Yahoo: "I had real feelings towards her and it would be humiliating to find out that she was just paid as an actress. I honestly, really hope that that's not the case."

Veronica and Eliot had an interesting journey on MAFS. Picture: Nine

Veronica and Eliot's relationship timeline

Wedding Day and Honeymoon

Eliot and Veronica's relationship got off to a flying start as the pair bonded quickly on their wedding day.

Upon embarking on their honeymoon, Veronica opened up to her husband about her endometriosis, further deepening their connection.

Things started off well between Veronica and Eliot. Picture: Nine

Eliot and Lauren clash

Following the breakdown of their relationship, exes Eliot and Lauren were reunited in the experiment, leading to an almighty showdown between the two.

After Eliot made a comment about Lauren's drinking, Veronica was unimpressed by her husband's behaviour and encouraged him to apologise.

Lauren and Veronica meet

Veronica decides to chat to Eliot's ex wife about her husband, with Lauren not holding back when describing him.

While Eliot didn't know about this moment, Veronica decided to keep her conversation with Lauren to herself.

Veronica and Eliot were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Eliot confides in Veronica

During one emotional moment in the show Eliot opened up with Veronica about his sister's diabetes, revealing the impact her illness had on him from a young age.

However his wife's reaction wasn't what Eliot was anticipated, with Veronica simply saying the story was "cute" rather than providing emotional support.

Couple swap drama

During feedback week Eliot spent some time with Rhi whilst Veronica was paired with Dave.

As Rhi and Eliot discussed how they could improve their relationships, Dave and Veronica got on like a house on fire, leading many fans to speculate whether something went on between the two of them.

Relations between Eliot and Veronica began to falter. Picture: Nine

Things come to an end

After questioning her connection with Dave, things between Eliot and Veronica quickly nosedived and there was no way out for the pair.

During one final commitment ceremony the pair decided to both leave the experiment and call it quits.