Elizabeth Sobinoff is reportedly back with her Married at First Sight Australia boyfriend

Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus got together on Married at First Sight Australia 2020. Picture: Instagram

Married At First Sight Australia's Elizabeth Sobinoff is said to be back with Seb Guilhaus after they met on season 7 of the show.

Married at First Sight Australia fans will know Elizabeth Sobinoff for her tumultuous romance with Sam Ball in series six.

The pair didn’t exactly get off to a good start, with Sam later accused of having an ‘affair’ with co-star Ines Basic.

Following her first failed marriage on the show, Lizzie went on to appear on MAFS for a second time the following year.

During the seventh season of MAFS, the 29-year-old was matched with football player Seb Guilhaus, 31, and the pair decided to stay together during the final vows ceremony.

Lizzie found love with partner Seb in Married at First Sight season 7. Picture: Channel Nine

After 12 months together, Lizzie announced the pair had split in January this year.

But now it looks like their reality TV romance could be back on, as the couple were reportedly spotted holidaying on the Gold Coast together.

According to reports, they had their arms around each other as an onlooker told showbiz site The Wash: "They were smiling and laughing, both had their arms around each other walking through the centre!

“They looked adorable."

Lizzie and Seb are yet to comment on the rumours.

This comes after the MAFS stars shared a joint statement at the start of the year, explaining they had gone their separate ways.

“We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend,” they said.

“We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms. Please be kind and respectful.

“We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities.”

The couple added: “It is still fresh for us both, we just know there has been some curiosity as we have shared parts of our relationship online and we met on national television.

“We are both respectful of each other and are still involved in each other's lives. We both have cherished each other and have grown together. We would like to send love and well wishes to all.”

