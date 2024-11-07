MAFS UK shock ending revealed as two couples split at final vows

Two MAFS UK couples are set to split during final vows. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Not all of the Married At First Sight pairings will say 'I do' during final vows...

Married At First Sight UK season nine is set to see only two couples choose to stay together during final vows, with the other two pairings splitting before the end of the show.

The remaining couples– Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Nathan and Lacey and Amy and Luke– will decide next week whether they want to remain in a relationship, or break-up and leave the experiment single.

It looks like it won't be a complete happy ending, as only half of the couples will say 'I do' at final vows, with a TV insider telling The Sun: "It’s very dramatic, emotional viewing."

They continue: "The finale basically sees the show end with a 50% success rate as two of the remaining four couples decide to continue with their relationships outside the show, while the other two call it a day."

The MAFS UK series nine cast will see two couple remain together. Picture: Channel 4

The source added: "There are lots of tears and the outcome will surprise fans of the series.

"Of course, there are two reunion episodes to follow after the final vows, so it remains to be seen if the two surviving couples are still an item months after filming wrapped."

It is currently unknown which couples stay together and which split, however it has been reported that one pairing broke up shortly after exiting the show, leaving the bride "devastated".

Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling are experts on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

It appears that Ross and Sacha are no longer together after the groom dumped the bride.

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end. Picture: Channel 4

Even though they are still in a relationship on the show, it looks like Ross has moved on and started a new partnership with someone else.

The groom is reportedly in a relationship with a woman named Magda and has been seen leaving flirty messages for her on social media. Ross has also added her initial to his Instagram bio, hinting that things between the two of them are serious.