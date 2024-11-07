MAFS UK shock ending revealed as two couples split at final vows

7 November 2024, 12:19

Two MAFS UK couples are set to split during final vows
Two MAFS UK couples are set to split during final vows. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Not all of the Married At First Sight pairings will say 'I do' during final vows...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK season nine is set to see only two couples choose to stay together during final vows, with the other two pairings splitting before the end of the show.

The remaining couples– Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Nathan and Lacey and Amy and Luke– will decide next week whether they want to remain in a relationship, or break-up and leave the experiment single.

It looks like it won't be a complete happy ending, as only half of the couples will say 'I do' at final vows, with a TV insider telling The Sun: "It’s very dramatic, emotional viewing."

They continue: "The finale basically sees the show end with a 50% success rate as two of the remaining four couples decide to continue with their relationships outside the show, while the other two call it a day."

The MAFS UK series nine cast will see two couple remain together
The MAFS UK series nine cast will see two couple remain together. Picture: Channel 4

The source added: "There are lots of tears and the outcome will surprise fans of the series.

"Of course, there are two reunion episodes to follow after the final vows, so it remains to be seen if the two surviving couples are still an item months after filming wrapped."

It is currently unknown which couples stay together and which split, however it has been reported that one pairing broke up shortly after exiting the show, leaving the bride "devastated".

Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling are experts on MAFS UK
Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling are experts on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

It appears that Ross and Sacha are no longer together after the groom dumped the bride.

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end
Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end. Picture: Channel 4

Even though they are still in a relationship on the show, it looks like Ross has moved on and started a new partnership with someone else.

The groom is reportedly in a relationship with a woman named Magda and has been seen leaving flirty messages for her on social media. Ross has also added her initial to his Instagram bio, hinting that things between the two of them are serious.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina broke up on the show

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina break silence following their shock split

The MAFS UK final vows release date has been revealed

When are the MAFS UK final vows? Release date revealed

Amy and Luke's marriage looks like it may be over

MAFS UK's Amy calls out production following her dramatic argument with husband Luke

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have been seen kissing on a night out

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex pictured kissing despite explosive split

MAFS UK's Sacha has hit back at fans

MAFS UK's Sacha furiously calls out fans who brand her a 'bully' after viewer backlash

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be fiery

When is the MAFS UK reunion? Episode release date revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Where are G4, Steve Brookstein and Tabby now?

The X Factor 2004: Where are they now? Steve Brookstein, G4, Tabby Callaghan and more

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl and more

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of stars 'confirmed' to enter jungle

I'm A Celebrity

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his cancer diagnosis

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek confirms he has bowel cancer: "There’s reason for optimism"

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Sacha and Luke had a disagreement on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Sacha hits back as fans brand her 'nasty' after dramatic Luke argument

MAFS UK's Kristina has spoken out after Kieran faced fan backlash

MAFS UK's Kristina defends Kieran after fans brand him a 'red flag'

Kristina and Kieran had a massive argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Kieran hits out at 'editing' after his explosive argument with wife Kristina

MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha

MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split

MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained