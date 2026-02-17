MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/E4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight therapist Mel Schilling is stepping away from the Commitment Ceremony couch to focus on her family.

Married At First Sight relationship expert Mel Schilling has revealed she has officially quit the smash-hit dating show after twelve years as an expert.

On Tuesday, the TV therapist, 54, announced she was stepping away from the Australian version to spend more time with her family and focus on her health following a brave battle with colon cancer.

The mum-of-one, who first appeared in season two of the experiment Down Under, admitted she felt "privileged" to have been a part of the nation's most-watched reality series but knew it was the 'right time' to hand over her role.

Sharing a bittersweet statement on social media, she confirmed her decision to leave co-stars Jon Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla behind as she prioritised her daughter Madison, husband Gareth and their life in the UK.

The relationship guru shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram explaining her reasons. Picture: Channel Nine

"After 12 extraordinary seasons, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my role as an expert on Married at First Sight Australia," Mel explained on Instagram, next to an emotional montage of iconic MAFS Australia moments.

"This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly. In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK spending up to three months a year away from my family is no longer sustainable. It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life."

Mel was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2023 after experiencing severe stomach cramps on the set of MAFS Australia.

Following the shock news, she underwent surgery to have a tumour removed and was put through six months of chemotherapy in a bid to stop the spread.

"Terry Tumour was definitely cancer," the TV star explained at the time: "Doc removed 38 lymph nodes & 6 of them were malignant. The cancer had spread to some of the fat cells around my colon, all removed now."

Thankfully, in January 2025, Mel announced she was in remission, and one year on from her positive news she's making some crucial changes to alleviate the stress of travelling between England and Australia.

The E4 therapist explained that although she won't be helping brides and grooms navigate their marriages in Oz anymore, she will remain part of Married At First Sight UK alongside Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Mel continued: "I am leaving not with sadness, but with a deep sense of gratitude for everything we’ve achieved together.

"Stepping away from the Australian series is the right move for my future, though I look forward to continuing my work with Married at First Sight UK. Thank you for being part of this chapter with me."

Paying tribute to the explosive show that elevated her career, Mel added: "What began as a small social experiment has grown into a global phenomenon, and I have felt truly privileged to be part of that journey.

"I am incredibly grateful to the fans, the production team, and my fellow experts for their trust and passion over the years."

The TV therapist is quitting the Aussie version of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Colleagues, fans and former contestants flooded her social media announcement with comments, praising her brave decision to refocus while thanking her for her wisdom over the years.

Former MAFS Australia groom Cam Merchant, who found lasting love with bride Jules on the show, wrote: "Be so proud Mel. Beautiful journey. Thank you for being ultimately you with the most incredible, heartfelt & positive intentions in all that you do. Been such a privilege & your next chapter will continue to be special ❤️."

His wife Jules Robinson, who now shares two children with Cam, added: "Awwwww Mel. So emotional watching that. Love you xxx"

Ex-bride Lyndall Grace gushed: "Mel!!!! what a huge step. thank you for being there for all of us and all the best for what's next! 💘 x"

While MAFS star Tahnee Cook wrote: "Thank you SO much for everything Mel ❤️ so excited for this next journey for you xxx."

The mum-of-one wants to spend more time with her family. Picture: Instagram/@mel_schilling1

Commenting on her latest career move, Adrian Swift, Channel Nine's Head of Content, Production and Development, also heaped praise on Mel and marked her impressive MAFS legacy with a sweet statement.

"Mel has been on the Married at First Sight journey from season two. She helped us define the show in the early days and always brought her incredible insight and empathy to both the matching process and to the commitment ceremony couch.

"She has celebrated every high and met every challenge over the last 12 seasons of MAFS but her enthusiasm to find the best match for hundreds of Aussies has remained undiminished.

"All of us at Nine hugely value her contribution to the nation's most-watched television series but we understand the pull of her home in the UK and wish her continued success on MAFS UK."