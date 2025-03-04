MAFS Australia fans brand Lauren and Eliot 'match made in hell' after explosive wedding

By Claire Blackmore

Lauren and Eliot tied the knot during the first episode of MAFS Australia – but viewers are questioning their match.

MAFS viewers were quick to see the clash between Lauren and Eliot. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia fans have branded Lauren Hall and Eliot Donovan a "match made in hell" after the two were paired up on the show.

The bride and groom tied the knot during the first episode of the 2025 series, but viewers have already predicted a rocky road for the reality couple.

Relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla initially put the singletons together as their views on traditional gender roles and marriage aligned.

But the show's social media followers weren't convinced it would be smooth sailing for the Queensland-based business owners as they progressed in the experiment.

Lauren and Eliot tied the knot during 2025's first MAFS Australia episode. Picture: Nine

"Experts doing the devil's work when putting Eliot and Lauren together," one person joked on X.

"Lauren and Eliot, a match made in hell," a second exclaimed.

A third wrote: "Experts coupling them up purely for show ratings and headlines but I’m here for it. Can’t wait to see how this marriage turns out."

"Eliot and Lauren... now we have a show on our hands!!!!!" added a fourth.

"Lovely Lauren… clearly not heard that it’s the 21st century. Perfect for Eliot. Plus if they work out, it takes them off the market for everybody else, which can only be a good thing," a fifth jibed.

Lauren rubbed fans up the wrong way. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of the hit reality show were quick to label Lauren as this year's villain after she ruffled feathers during the hen night.

The traditionalist criticised co-star Jamie's nails and sneered after she spilt her drink, branding her "boganic" – a derogatory term used to describe someone's appearance and behaviour.

Her views were torn into online after she confessed she was "born in the wrong era" and wouldn't ever ask her husband to help with "mundane" housework.

"As long as I find them masculine I want to serve them in every possible way," she said.

Taking to X to vent over the brunette bride, one fan wrote: "The hair, the attitude, the vibe, the personality. Lauren is only 37, but she is like an old woman who hates everything and nothing is up to her standards. It must be exhausting being her and especially being around her. Boring."

Lauren's sister Tamara shocked viewers with her behaviour during the wedding ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers also ripped into her sister Tamara following her explosive tantrum during Lauren and Eliot's wedding day.

"Lauren’s sister Tamara needs actual psychiatric help, she is not ok," wrote one person on X.

"She's out her mind," added another, while a third joked she needed "her own spin-off series", calling her "TV gold".

Eliot was also slammed for his approach to the marriage experiment, in which he admitted he had the "highest expectations" for his wife.

"I wouldn't even entertain a relationship with someone I saw as low class, swearing, trashy — that just disgusts me," he said.

Speaking of his ideal woman, he added: "She will be feminine, she will be classy, she will be wholesome."

Eliot admitted he had the "highest expectations" of his wife. Picture: Nine

One fan joked that Eliot was about to get his comeuppance though, writing: "Low class… what the… who does Eliot think he is?? I think they’ve just paired him with the perfect partner."

And it seems viewers were right in their predictions as the couple quickly turned on each other following the romantic ceremony.

The day before their honeymoon, Eliot admitted he and Lauren were "not really right for each other".

He told MAFS expert John Aiken: "I've been pretty consistent with that I've been looking for. The person I was matched with was nothing like that. I was expecting to meet a cute librarian-like girl that was younger than me, and I ended up with what felt like a Kardashian sister."

Luckily Lauren seemed to agree they weren't a good fit, telling the cameras: "He's so annoying, [I] can't stand him."