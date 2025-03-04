MAFS Australia fans brand Lauren and Eliot 'match made in hell' after explosive wedding

4 March 2025, 13:51

By Claire Blackmore

Lauren and Eliot tied the knot during the first episode of MAFS Australia – but viewers are questioning their match.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
MAFS viewers were quick to see the clash between Lauren and Eliot.
MAFS viewers were quick to see the clash between Lauren and Eliot. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia fans have branded Lauren Hall and Eliot Donovan a "match made in hell" after the two were paired up on the show.

The bride and groom tied the knot during the first episode of the 2025 series, but viewers have already predicted a rocky road for the reality couple.

Relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla initially put the singletons together as their views on traditional gender roles and marriage aligned.

But the show's social media followers weren't convinced it would be smooth sailing for the Queensland-based business owners as they progressed in the experiment.

Lauren and Eliot tied the knot during 2025's first MAFS Australia episode.
Lauren and Eliot tied the knot during 2025's first MAFS Australia episode. Picture: Nine

"Experts doing the devil's work when putting Eliot and Lauren together," one person joked on X.

"Lauren and Eliot, a match made in hell," a second exclaimed.

A third wrote: "Experts coupling them up purely for show ratings and headlines but I’m here for it. Can’t wait to see how this marriage turns out."

"Eliot and Lauren... now we have a show on our hands!!!!!" added a fourth.

"Lovely Lauren… clearly not heard that it’s the 21st century. Perfect for Eliot. Plus if they work out, it takes them off the market for everybody else, which can only be a good thing," a fifth jibed.

Lauren rubbed fans up the wrong way.
Lauren rubbed fans up the wrong way. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of the hit reality show were quick to label Lauren as this year's villain after she ruffled feathers during the hen night.

The traditionalist criticised co-star Jamie's nails and sneered after she spilt her drink, branding her "boganic" – a derogatory term used to describe someone's appearance and behaviour.

Her views were torn into online after she confessed she was "born in the wrong era" and wouldn't ever ask her husband to help with "mundane" housework.

"As long as I find them masculine I want to serve them in every possible way," she said.

Taking to X to vent over the brunette bride, one fan wrote: "The hair, the attitude, the vibe, the personality. Lauren is only 37, but she is like an old woman who hates everything and nothing is up to her standards. It must be exhausting being her and especially being around her. Boring."

Lauren's sister Tamara shocked viewers with her behaviour during the wedding ceremony.
Lauren's sister Tamara shocked viewers with her behaviour during the wedding ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers also ripped into her sister Tamara following her explosive tantrum during Lauren and Eliot's wedding day.

"Lauren’s sister Tamara needs actual psychiatric help, she is not ok," wrote one person on X.

"She's out her mind," added another, while a third joked she needed "her own spin-off series", calling her "TV gold".

Eliot was also slammed for his approach to the marriage experiment, in which he admitted he had the "highest expectations" for his wife.

"I wouldn't even entertain a relationship with someone I saw as low class, swearing, trashy — that just disgusts me," he said.

Speaking of his ideal woman, he added: "She will be feminine, she will be classy, she will be wholesome."

Eliot admitted he had the "highest expectations" of his wife.
Eliot admitted he had the "highest expectations" of his wife. Picture: Nine

One fan joked that Eliot was about to get his comeuppance though, writing: "Low class… what the… who does Eliot think he is?? I think they’ve just paired him with the perfect partner."

And it seems viewers were right in their predictions as the couple quickly turned on each other following the romantic ceremony.

The day before their honeymoon, Eliot admitted he and Lauren were "not really right for each other".

He told MAFS expert John Aiken: "I've been pretty consistent with that I've been looking for. The person I was matched with was nothing like that. I was expecting to meet a cute librarian-like girl that was younger than me, and I ended up with what felt like a Kardashian sister."

Luckily Lauren seemed to agree they weren't a good fit, telling the cameras: "He's so annoying, [I] can't stand him."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Tim did not show up for a press photo day and is "refusing to do interviews"

MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile were wed on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Catrina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

The MAFS Australia TV schedule has been revealed

How long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it end?

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia will return to the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Latest TV & Movies News

Olivia and Alex Bowen have confirmed the sex of their second baby

Olivia and Alex Bowen confirm gender of second baby in emotional video

Dancing on Ice Holly Willoughby, Stephen Mulhern, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Is Dancing on Ice getting axed?

Morgan Freeman paid tribute to his friend Gene Hackman at the Oscars

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to "friend" Gene Hackman days after passing
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025: Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform 'Defying Gravity' and 'Over the Rainbow'
Meryl Streep, Walt Disney and the film Titanic are among the biggest Oscar winners

Who has won the most Oscars? Biggest Academy Award winners of all time

Georgia Toffolo has married James Watt

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog chief James Watt get married after surprise elopement

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast now: From who is still together to who has found love elsewhere

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla's age, husband and weight loss journey revealed

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia

John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia

Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia

Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia

Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

MAFS Australia 2025 cast revealed: Meet the brides and grooms of season 12