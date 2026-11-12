Favourite Married At First Sight UK couple confirm shock split

MAFS UK couple confirm their split after three years together. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Former MAFS UK bride admits she feels "incredibly sad" as she confirms split from boyfriend of three years.

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Married At First Sight UK brought together couple Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor in 2023 when they confirmed they had been secretly dating.

And now, after three years together, both Shona and Matt have announced they've split with emotional statements.

The former MAFS bride, who was actually partnered with Brad Skelly on the show, shared a video of her in tears at various times over the last five weeks as she struggled to come to terms with her break up.

She captioned the montage: "I feel so incredibly sad sharing this but I also know that part of moving forward is acceptance. Sometimes relationships don’t end because the love isn’t there. Sometimes life, circumstances and distance make things more complicated than you ever imagined and I think that’s a particular kind of heartbreak.

MAFS UK couple Shona and Matt got together after appearing on the show with different partners. Picture: Shona McGarty/Instagram

"I don’t know what the future holds and I’m trying to be okay with not having all the answers right now. The past five weeks have been really bloody hard. Therapy, sleepovers at my parents, cuddles with Winnie, going to other instructors classes, spending lots of time with my friends and crying a lot has helped."

Shona ended her message by sending her love and support to anyone else going through heartbreak.

Matt, who was married to Adrienne Naylor on MAFS, also took to his Instagram stories to confirm the sad news.

He wrote: "A lot of people have asked about us over the last few months and I wanted to share that Shona and I have broken up.

"I'm really grateful for the three years we shared and all the memories we made together. Thank you to everyone who has supported us as a couple along the way."

Matt ended his statement asking for privacy for them both as he takes some time to "process everything".

Former MAFS groom Matt also confirmed the sad news of their split. Picture: Matt Pilmoor/Instagram

Matt and Shona had become the MAFS golden couple following their difficult relationships on the series.

Earlier this year, they stood strong together when Shona took part in the Panorama documentary and bravely spoke about her welfare concerns when taking part in the show.

Following the news MAFS UK has now been cancelled, she said that while having the show axed was never her intention, she's happy and "proud for speaking out" and this move is a "significant step in the right direction".

Channel 4 has also confirmed they will not air the Australia, New Zealand or US versions of the show.

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