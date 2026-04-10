MAFS Australia's Filip Gregov - age, job, YouTube channel and where he's from revealed

MAFS Australia contestant Filip Gregov is searching for his dream woman. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's 2026 groom Filip wants a traditional relationship with a caring woman, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know, from his age and job to his YouTube channel.

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Married At First Sight Australia welcomed Filip Gregov into the fold this year as one of 2026's hopeful grooms.

He signed up to series 13 with a set of wishes he hopes will come true – a woman who's an early bird, that respects his strict daily routines and wants to build a traditional life alongside him.

The fitness enthusiast works out daily, and values structure in his life, taking a three-minute cold shower every morning after the gym, all before 6am.

But will he find a wife to complement his life, or is he just too picky? Here's everything you need to know about MAFS groom Filip, from his age and where he's originally from, to his budding YouTube career.

Fitness fanatic Filip is originally from Croatia. Picture: Channel Nine

Who is MAFS Australia's Filip Gregov?

Age: 37

From: Victoria, Australia

Instagram: @filipgregov

Filip was originally born in Croatia and moved across the world to Australia with his family when he was just two years old.

They were hoping to create a better life for their son, and have remained extremely close to him in adulthood.

The gym-goer's main aim in life is to be a good person for his parents as they 'envisioned so much for him when they came here'.

He's built an impressive career and a side hustle, as well as a tightly-run fitness regime to look after his physical health, and now all he wants is a wife to complete his life.

What is MAFS Australia's Filip's job?

Filip has a few careers under his belt and juggles multiple jobs on a daily basis.

He mainly works as a carpenter, but is also a motivational speaker and content creator who has his own growing social media business.

When You Are Your Own Worst Critic

What is MAFS Australia's Filip's YouTube channel?

You can watch Filip's videos, like 'Fear Uncertainty & Doubt' and 'When You Are Your Own Worst Critic', on his YouTube channel @Filip Gregov.

The content creator offers dating tips and life advice to his 3.68k followers, as well as fitness inspiration on the popular platform.

Who does Filip marry on MAFS Australia 2026?

The experts partner Filip up with Stella Mickunaite – a beauty technician who believes traditional relationships are what works for her.

Born in Lithuania, she also moved across the world like her new husband so has parallels with the influencer already.

They share the same opinions on male and female roles within a family and both love the idea of the man being the provider, and the woman taking care of the home and kids.

In reality, they were right as sparks flew between them almost instantly. Their marriage has blossomed each week and they're consistently proving they are pretty much bullet-proof.