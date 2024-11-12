MAFS UK final vows first look shows dramatic moment couples split

12 November 2024, 11:01

The teaser for MAFS UK final vows has been revealed
The teaser for MAFS UK final vows has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

The Married at First Sight final vows look like they're going to be emotional...

A first look at the Married At First UK final vows has been revealed and it appears that not all of the couples will have their happily ever after.

After weeks of working on their marriages thanks to the help of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, tonight viewers will watch as Ross and Sacha, Polly and Adam, Luke and Amy, and Lacey and Nathan decide whether or not to remain together.

It hasn't been an easy ride for the brides and grooms, with family arguments, mean comments and kissing scandals rocking the experiment. However now has come the time for the contestants to make their final decision before the highly-anticipated reunion.

In a teaser for the final vows episode this evening, it looks like many of the MAFS cast are having doubts regarding their relationships.

Sacha and Ross appear to be at breaking point
Sacha and Ross appear to be at breaking point. Picture: Channel 4

Adam and Polly appear to have the biggest falling out, with the groom storming away from this wife in the middle of their vows.

The pair begin to argue when Adam states: "It was always about you", while Polly hits back: "The fact that you’re still standing and you don’t think you owe me an apology for anything is a joke."

Adam then appears to say: "Bored of it" as he walks away from Polly, leaving her alone in her wedding dress.

Polly and Adam appear to have a disagreement on MAFS UK
Polly and Adam appear to have a disagreement on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Similarly, it looks like Sacha and Ross may be on the outs, after the groom hints that he is unwilling to move to Walsall, Sacha's hometown.

In a short clip from their final vows, the bride states: "If Ross can’t move to Walsall, this relationship won’t work." However after inspecting his vows, Sacha concludes that it doesn't look like her husband is going to relocate.

This leads Sacha to walk off from her husband and collapse in tears as she worries about their state of their marriage.

Sacha storms off from Ross at final vows
Sacha storms off from Ross at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

Elsewhere Lacey continues to raise doubts regarding her partnership with Nathan, citing his lack of 'depth' as a sticking point.

The bride states: "Sometimes we have clashed because I wanted a little bit more from him", going on to tell her husband: "Throughout the experiment I have worried that you’ve lacked depth and seriousness."

Nathan also disclosed: "There’s definitely a lot of pressure, I’m just hoping I can live up to her expectations."

Nathan and Lacey end up in tears at final vows
Nathan and Lacey end up in tears at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

Following weeks of arguments, Luke and Amy appear to be on the rocks going into their final vows.

In the teaser Amy says: "My head’s telling me one thing but my heart's telling me another", while Luke reveals: "I have ultimately broken our trust."

Viewers will have to catch tonight's episode to see which couples decide to leave the experiment together, and who call it quits...

