MAFS UK final vows first look shows dramatic moment couples split
12 November 2024, 11:01
The Married at First Sight final vows look like they're going to be emotional...
Listen to this article
A first look at the Married At First UK final vows has been revealed and it appears that not all of the couples will have their happily ever after.
After weeks of working on their marriages thanks to the help of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, tonight viewers will watch as Ross and Sacha, Polly and Adam, Luke and Amy, and Lacey and Nathan decide whether or not to remain together.
It hasn't been an easy ride for the brides and grooms, with family arguments, mean comments and kissing scandals rocking the experiment. However now has come the time for the contestants to make their final decision before the highly-anticipated reunion.
- Listen now on Global Player, the official Heart App: The official Married at First Sight UK podcast!
In a teaser for the final vows episode this evening, it looks like many of the MAFS cast are having doubts regarding their relationships.
Adam and Polly appear to have the biggest falling out, with the groom storming away from this wife in the middle of their vows.
The pair begin to argue when Adam states: "It was always about you", while Polly hits back: "The fact that you’re still standing and you don’t think you owe me an apology for anything is a joke."
Adam then appears to say: "Bored of it" as he walks away from Polly, leaving her alone in her wedding dress.
- Read more: Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?
- Read more: MAFS UK's Kristina left 'heartbroken' after Kieran moves on with new girlfriend
Similarly, it looks like Sacha and Ross may be on the outs, after the groom hints that he is unwilling to move to Walsall, Sacha's hometown.
In a short clip from their final vows, the bride states: "If Ross can’t move to Walsall, this relationship won’t work." However after inspecting his vows, Sacha concludes that it doesn't look like her husband is going to relocate.
This leads Sacha to walk off from her husband and collapse in tears as she worries about their state of their marriage.
Elsewhere Lacey continues to raise doubts regarding her partnership with Nathan, citing his lack of 'depth' as a sticking point.
The bride states: "Sometimes we have clashed because I wanted a little bit more from him", going on to tell her husband: "Throughout the experiment I have worried that you’ve lacked depth and seriousness."
Nathan also disclosed: "There’s definitely a lot of pressure, I’m just hoping I can live up to her expectations."
Following weeks of arguments, Luke and Amy appear to be on the rocks going into their final vows.
In the teaser Amy says: "My head’s telling me one thing but my heart's telling me another", while Luke reveals: "I have ultimately broken our trust."
Viewers will have to catch tonight's episode to see which couples decide to leave the experiment together, and who call it quits...
- Read more: Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!
- Read more: MAFS UK's Holly hits back at 'bully' claims after explosive argument with Hannah
- Read more: MAFS UK's Hannah reveals where she stands with Ryan following relationship rumours