MAFS UK first look revealed as new series starts in days

19 September 2025, 13:22

MAFS UK season 10 starts on Sunday September 21st
MAFS UK season 10 starts on Sunday September 21st. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

A preview for Married At First Sight UK will drop on Friday September 19.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A first look at Married At First Sight UK season 10 will be released before the show premieres on Sunday September 21st as eager fans can get to know the couples early.

The clip – which is set to be released on Friday September 19 at 5pm on the 4Reality's YouTube channel– will show the first 12 minutes of the first episode, with viewers able to see a sneak-peak at what's to come on Sunday.

Whilst the cast have been revealed, it isn't completely clear who is married to who, so this teaser clip will be able to put some of those queries to bed.

This comes after it was revealed the contestant's stag and hen do parties will be filmed for the first time in a major shake-up to the programme.

The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms
The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms. Picture: Channel 4

An insider told The Sun: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that.

"Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts
Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel 4

This year's cast include brides Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leah, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah, and grooms, Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven.

These contestants will be matched by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas as they navigate their married life together.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints

Lucinda Light has a new career venture

MAFS UK 2025 sees Lucinda Light join show for special project

The MAFS UK start date has been confirmed

MAFS UK 2025 start date announced alongside schedule shake-up

MAFS UK will include a new feature

MAFS UK set for 'major shake-up' as new twist is brought in for season 10

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed as brides and grooms are announced

MAFS UK will return in 2025

MAFS UK start date, time, channel and cast as 2025 season begins

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Latest TV & Movies News

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

Actor Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

Gogglebox

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'