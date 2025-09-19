MAFS UK first look revealed as new series starts in days

MAFS UK season 10 starts on Sunday September 21st. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

A preview for Married At First Sight UK will drop on Friday September 19.

A first look at Married At First Sight UK season 10 will be released before the show premieres on Sunday September 21st as eager fans can get to know the couples early.

The clip – which is set to be released on Friday September 19 at 5pm on the 4Reality's YouTube channel– will show the first 12 minutes of the first episode, with viewers able to see a sneak-peak at what's to come on Sunday.

Whilst the cast have been revealed, it isn't completely clear who is married to who, so this teaser clip will be able to put some of those queries to bed.

This comes after it was revealed the contestant's stag and hen do parties will be filmed for the first time in a major shake-up to the programme.

The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms. Picture: Channel 4

An insider told The Sun: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that.

"Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel 4

This year's cast include brides Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leah, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah, and grooms, Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven.

These contestants will be matched by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas as they navigate their married life together.