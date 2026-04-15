First UK bride returning to MAFS spin-off 'Second Marriage at First Sight' revealed

15 April 2026, 15:25

Second Marriage at First Sight is scheduled to air later this year.
Second Marriage at First Sight is scheduled to air later this year. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

The 'fan favourite' has been in talks with producers 'for weeks' – so which iconic British bride has signed up to E4's Second Marriage at First Sight?

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The first-ever UK bride returning for the brand new Married At First Sight spin-off has been revealed to fans this week.

While MAFS Australia is currently dishing up serious drama at the couple's retreat, back here producers are busy signing up former contestants for a second shot at love.

In a twist on the original series, Second Marriage at First Sight will see ex-brides and grooms give the experiment another go, however this time British cast mates will be paired with reality stars from Down Under.

And now one of the wives has been announced by a TV source, and she's a fan favourite who struggled to connect to her husband the first time around.

The fan favourite is from Married At First Sight UK 2024.
The fan favourite is from Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Instagram

So who is the British bride first in line? According to The Sun, it's Emma Barnes – a MAFS UK 2024 contestant who was (mis)matched with Caspar Todd during series nine.

In her season, she was rejected by her countryside-loving husband over her looks and figure as he continually insisted there was no spark between them.

Emma Barnes starred in series 9 of the marriage experiment.
Emma Barnes starred in series 9 of the marriage experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Emma disagreed and worked really hard to connect with Caspar, but it wasn't enough and they parted ways on civil terms halfway through the show.

While the UK groom has since moved, tying the knot to his now-wife Niki Nicholson in October last year, his on-screen ex has struggled to find 'the one', so it makes perfect sense for her to give it all another go.

The British bride married Caspar Todd but their relationship didn't last.
The British bride married Caspar Todd but their relationship didn't last. Picture: Channel 4

A telly insider told The Sun: "MAFS UK fans fell in love with Emma when she starred on the show in 2024.

"She had a difficult time with her husband, Caspar, who told her he wasn’t attracted to curvier women, and watching how Emma dealt with this blow made her a firm favourite with viewers.

"While she and Casper didn’t work out, Casper has gone on to get married in real life, and now hopefully Emma will get her shot at a happy ending."

"She has had meetings with Channel 4 bosses about starring on Second Marriage At First Sight, which will see her paired with an Australian groom.

"The final casting line-up hasn’t been decided yet, but Emma has been in talks for weeks and the show producers love her – they think audiences will be desperate to see her try and find love again."

Second Marriage at First Sight will run across 24 episodes on E4, pairing four British and four Australian "legends" with brand new husbands and wives.

It is scheduled to air later this year, and although fans are still waiting for the full line-up, rumours around Emma mean the rest of the announcements are probably right around the corner.

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