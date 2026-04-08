MAFS Australia bride Gia's multiple attempts at fame revealed as wild old photos resurface

8 April 2026, 14:09

Gia spent time partying as a Playboy bunny in LA.
Gia spent time partying as a Playboy bunny in LA. Picture: Instagram/@giafleurrr

By Claire Blackmore

Fans digging into Gia Fleur's past found the fiery MAFS Australia bride has been trying to break into the showbiz world for years.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur has turned heads and caused chaos in equal measures during her time in this year's explosive experiment.

Some of her series 13 cast mates have accused her of attention-seeking, convinced she is desperate to be at the centre of the drama every single dinner party.

So it made total sense when fans did some digging into her past and revealed that the now-reality star has actually been trying to make it in showbiz for many years.

The disability care worker, who tied the knot to Scott McCristal during 2026's show, has dabbled in the celebrity world and has a string of camera credits and A-list connections that prove she was always destined to be famous.

The deep-dive into her former lives, of which there are many, revealed that she has previously gone by up to 12 different names and underwent several serious makeovers in her bid to make it.

Let's rewind, because when we first met Gia at the hen party, she declared she had once done a shoot for Playboy – and had the photos to prove it.

She also admitted she was a bunny during that time, spending glamorous weekends hanging out with Hugh Hefner at his infamous mansion parties.

It was there that she started making waves with her original identity, as it turns out Gia's birth name is reportedly Cassandra Lee Bassett.

During her Playboy days she went by Cassandra Lee, but tweaked it to Cassandra Lee Gallo for other modelling jobs, and went by Cassie and Princess Cassandra as nicknames.

The reality star looked unrecognisable in old throwback pictures.
The reality star looked unrecognisable in old throwback pictures. Picture: Facebook

Despite it seeming surface-level at first glance, Gia has since addressed her name change and explained she actually had to change her identity for a serious reason.

She told Daily Mail Australia: "It’s a very sensitive topic, I actually changed my name because of a domestic violence situation I was in.

"It was a very dangerous situation and things have happened to me in my past. So people bringing that up as something to laugh about and joke about is not okay."

Along with her modelling past in LA, the MAFS star also featured in a French Montana video for his song Freak, which featured Nicki Minaj.

It was 13 years ago, but if you look carefully at the screen grab you can spot Gia dancing in the background wearing a white vest and dark pink bra with her arm in the air.

And this isn't her only foray into music, one fan also claimed they had found a rap song, performed by wannabe artist Gia under her music name, Goldie Volpe.

Gia's dancing with her hand up in the background of French Montana's Freak video.
Gia's dancing with her hand up in the background of French Montana's Freak video. Picture: YouTube

A series of photos have also resurfaced showing the fiery bride looking almost unrecognisable in a bunch of throwback snaps.

One features the now glamorous blonde as a brunette, with what appears to be a completely different nose and much smaller lips.

She's been open about her cosmetic work during the show, asking intruder groom Joel Moses 'what is wrong with having a face full of plastic?'

Over the years, Gia has allegedly tried to reinvent herself tons of times to carve out a glitzy career in the entertainment industry.

The reality star has been 'trying to get famous for years', according to one source.
The reality star has been 'trying to get famous for years', according to one source. Picture: Instagram/@giafleurrr

One source told Woman’s Day: "Gia always wanted to be famous.

"She has been trying to crack it for years, trying her hand at everything from acting, modelling, singing, pageants, dancer, and even pursuing a rap career at one point. So it’s no surprise to me that she ended up on MAFS."

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