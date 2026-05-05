MAFS Australia's Gia slams producers for trying to 'break up couples' in scathing new rant

MAFS bride Gia believed she was 'set up' during the show. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Feisty bride Gia Fleur has torn into Married At First Sight Australia producers for 'controlling' the cast and 'deliberately stirring up drama'.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur is known for her fiery temper and has never been shy of a confrontation during her time on this year's show.

She and fellow bride Bec Zacharia, 35, have been embroiled in a catty feud since the very start of series 13 and she's continued to ruffle feathers with Alissa Fay, Sam Stanton and Stella Mickunaite on and off camera.

Now, her latest target is the team of producers behind the hit reality show, who she has accused of 'stirring the pot' and trying to 'break couples up' with their 'underhand tactics' and 'manipulative tasks'.

The former Playboy bunny, 35, recently launched into an angry tirade online in a diary-cam style video, ripping into the MAFS crew as she branded them 'controlling' and accused them of making her look bad to viewers.

Gia slammed MAFS producers and accused them of 'stirring the pot'. Picture: Channel Nine

And it's not just her who has been affected by this 'bad behaviour', as she also claimed other participants were pushed to their limits in a bid to create chaos and drama over true romantic connections.

In a scathing clip shared with Daily Mail Australia, she said: "I’m losing my mind.

"This experiment is like Drama at First Sight. It’s not Married at First Sight.

"It’s not find someone for you. And I feel like I came here for that. And I feel like I found that with Scott.

"It’s just a constant, what can we do to break our vibe?"

As the video rolled on, the glamorous cast member reflected on feedback week and how she believed she was partnered up with Danny as a set-up by producers, who knew things would kick off between the pair.

Instead, she rejected the offer to go on the date as she wanted to avoid being a player in their game.

During the same task, she also alleged that she was deliberately separated from her husband Scott for hours on end to amp up her anxiety as he met with another bride to discuss the issues in their marriage.

She explained: "It’s just constant drama and constant telling us to stir more sh*t. I’m waiting for my husband to show back up. He’s been on this date with Stella for f*cking over five hours. And they do that to stress me, so that I’m wondering where the f*ck Scott is."

The furious bride claimed the show caused issues between her and Scott. Picture: Channel Nine

Defending herself in the clip, Gia added that producers only showed her "stirring the pot" rather than airing other scenes that showed her in a better light, causing viewers to turn on her.

She said: "I think people watch it and think, ‘Oh my God, she’s stirring the pot, she’s drama’.

"You don’t know behind the scenes how much we get told to do that and how much our love story isn’t that important and how much we need to suppress that and just stir sh*t."

She flatly refused to do some of the tasks in the series. Picture: Channel Nine

Lifting the lid on how she felt that MAFS was being run behind-the-scenes, Gia added: "I’m either being controlled, told what to do, told when to eat, told when I can go out for a walk, told when I can see my husband.

"Be in love, but not too in love that you’re boring. Be emotional and show your vulnerable side, but not too much, because that’s also boring and we didn’t cast you for that."

"Everyone in here, even the people I don’t get along with, you have to remember this is a TV show and it’s based on drama.

"We are told to do things that we don’t really want to do and we wouldn’t do in normal life."

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