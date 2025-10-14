MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley drop huge hint they've split in social media blunder

14 October 2025, 13:33

MAFS UK couple Grace and Ashley appeared to have split.
MAFS UK couple Grace and Ashley appeared to have split. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Grace and Ashley both hinted they had secretly separated since filming for the E4 experiment had finished.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Grace and Ashley have both dropped huge hints on social media that they have decided to go their separate ways since filming for series 10 wrapped.

The old-fashioned groom, 35, and the fiery midwife, 31, appeared to confirm their relationship was over and suggested they weren't even on speaking terms after making a series of revealing moves on Instagram.

Recent scenes showed progress in their relationship, but it looks as though they couldn't get past their personality differences and instead made the choice to separate – despite still being together on screen.

Rumours of their break-up began to swirl last night when eagle-eyed viewers scanned their accounts for clues the TV pair were still together.

The bride and groom have butted heads in recent weeks.
The bride and groom have butted heads in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Monday's dinner party saw them share a passionate kiss in front of their co-stars, who cheered at the rollercoaster couple's unusual public display of affection.

But on the hunt for loved-up photos and posts to acknowledge the sweet moment, viewers stumbled across the fact that both contestants had unfollowed each other online.

A telly source shed light on the latest development in their marriage, telling The Sun: "They were following each other as recently as last week and now they aren't, so it seems to have happened in the last few days.

"Grace has gone rogue recently and been slamming the show and the edit on socials, and now her and Ashley aren't following each other, it's pretty clear they aren't together any more."

"It's a shame as it's a big spoiler for fans as they are still together on screen."

Ashley has been struggling with Grace's lack of affection.
Ashley has been struggling with Grace's lack of affection. Picture: Channel 4

Grace and Ashley have butted heads since saying "I do" at the altar just weeks ago.

The Welshman's traditional views have been a constant source of arguments for the pair, along with the Norwich native's difficulty with physical touch.

Grace has been branded "manipulative" online for some of her behaviour, while Ashley has been told to "run away" by fans who believe they are mismatched.

During in-laws week, the brunette beauty's friends challenged both the bride and groom on the resistance in their relationship and urged them to inject more "fun" into their marriage.

And while the pair made a concerted effort to enjoy each other's company, it doesn't see to have lasted very long.

Grace admitted to being "overwhelmed" by the process.
Grace admitted to being "overwhelmed" by the process. Picture: Channel 4

Grace previously told Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson that she was overwhelmed by the process and "didn't know if she was coming or going".

She felt that her husband wasn't being completely truthful about what went on behind closed doors.

"I feel what Ash brings to the group is not a reflection of what's really happening - it's an edited version," she told the experts on the couch.

The pair had been showing progress in recent weeks.
The pair had been showing progress in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Ashley also aired his grievances and confusion around their intimacy issues across several of the Commitment Ceremony sessions.

The frustrated groom told his wife: "You can't do physical touch."

Only time will tell how things will play out for this MAFS pair as the series storms towards Final Vows, but current clues don't look too promising.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement

ARE MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

Reiss was reportedly still dating Dani when he went on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star Dani Imbert to go on show leaving her 'betrayed'

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment

Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth admitted she was 'so frustrated' by the show's recent episodes.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth hits back after 'exhausting' in-laws week left Divarni in tears

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married At First Sight bride Abi in her wedding dress and a pink neon bikini

Who is Abi from MAFS UK? Age, job, past relationships and Instagram

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement

Who is John from MAFS UK? Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit.

MAFS UK's Nelly defends husband Steven’s behaviour but fans insist she 'deserves better'

Latest TV & Movies News

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off with a bang in October.

How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid? Famous cast's wages revealed

The Traitors

James and Ruth reunited in London to promote When Gavin Met Stacey.

James Cordon and Ruth Jones reveal secret Gavin and Stacey storylines that never aired

Olivia and Alex Bowen kissing their children

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen reveal final details of exciting family project

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as filming wraps up in South Africa

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Meet the Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast as the full line up is revealed

The Traitors

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker come together for new ITV drama Frauds

Frauds viewers left obsessed over 'absolutely brilliant' new Suranne Jones drama

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses rumours husband Bailey cheated on her during filming

MAFS star Steven as a groom alongside a selfie of him in the car

MAFS UK groom Steven looked completely different before TV fame

Steven's ex-partner Chloe has spilled the tea on TikTok.

MAFS UK's Steven defended by his kids' mum as she breaks silence on 'angry outbursts'

New brides and grooms have entered MAFS UK

MAFS UK first look sees intruder brides and grooms meet before their wedding day

Who is Steven from MAFS UK?

Who is Steven from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and children explained

Paul and Anita wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Paul and Anita still together?

New MAFS UK couples have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 intruder brides and grooms revealed

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming