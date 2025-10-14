MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley drop huge hint they've split in social media blunder

MAFS UK couple Grace and Ashley appeared to have split. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Grace and Ashley both hinted they had secretly separated since filming for the E4 experiment had finished.

Married At First Sight UK's Grace and Ashley have both dropped huge hints on social media that they have decided to go their separate ways since filming for series 10 wrapped.

The old-fashioned groom, 35, and the fiery midwife, 31, appeared to confirm their relationship was over and suggested they weren't even on speaking terms after making a series of revealing moves on Instagram.

Recent scenes showed progress in their relationship, but it looks as though they couldn't get past their personality differences and instead made the choice to separate – despite still being together on screen.

Rumours of their break-up began to swirl last night when eagle-eyed viewers scanned their accounts for clues the TV pair were still together.

The bride and groom have butted heads in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Monday's dinner party saw them share a passionate kiss in front of their co-stars, who cheered at the rollercoaster couple's unusual public display of affection.

But on the hunt for loved-up photos and posts to acknowledge the sweet moment, viewers stumbled across the fact that both contestants had unfollowed each other online.

A telly source shed light on the latest development in their marriage, telling The Sun: "They were following each other as recently as last week and now they aren't, so it seems to have happened in the last few days.

"Grace has gone rogue recently and been slamming the show and the edit on socials, and now her and Ashley aren't following each other, it's pretty clear they aren't together any more."

"It's a shame as it's a big spoiler for fans as they are still together on screen."

Ashley has been struggling with Grace's lack of affection. Picture: Channel 4

Grace and Ashley have butted heads since saying "I do" at the altar just weeks ago.

The Welshman's traditional views have been a constant source of arguments for the pair, along with the Norwich native's difficulty with physical touch.

Grace has been branded "manipulative" online for some of her behaviour, while Ashley has been told to "run away" by fans who believe they are mismatched.

During in-laws week, the brunette beauty's friends challenged both the bride and groom on the resistance in their relationship and urged them to inject more "fun" into their marriage.

And while the pair made a concerted effort to enjoy each other's company, it doesn't see to have lasted very long.

Grace admitted to being "overwhelmed" by the process. Picture: Channel 4

Grace previously told Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson that she was overwhelmed by the process and "didn't know if she was coming or going".

She felt that her husband wasn't being completely truthful about what went on behind closed doors.

"I feel what Ash brings to the group is not a reflection of what's really happening - it's an edited version," she told the experts on the couch.

The pair had been showing progress in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Ashley also aired his grievances and confusion around their intimacy issues across several of the Commitment Ceremony sessions.

The frustrated groom told his wife: "You can't do physical touch."

Only time will tell how things will play out for this MAFS pair as the series storms towards Final Vows, but current clues don't look too promising.