MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

19 February 2025, 11:17

Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating
Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba are said to be dating after breaking up with their MAFS partners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has a new couple in the mix as stars Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba are rumoured to be in a new relationship.

With Paul and Tasha Jay breaking up last year and Hannah failing to find love with her MAFS partner Stephen Nolson, it seems that these two have discovered a romantic connection.

Speaking about Paul and Hannah's secret partnership, a source told The Sun: "They've been secretly sneaking out on dates for a while and wanted to keep things under wraps but it all came out at the reunion filming."

They continued: "Nothing stays secret in the world of MAFS because everyone knows everyone."

Hannah Norburn is rumoured to be dating Paul Liba
Hannah Norburn is rumoured to be dating Paul Liba. Picture: Channel 4

While the pair haven't confirmed their relationship, they do follow each other on Instagram, meaning there could be a sweet connection between the two.

This comes a few months after Paul and Tasha revealed they had split after a year together, with the bride posting: "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing Paul and I have decided to part ways.

"There isn't any major reason, we have just come to terms with the fact that we are not right for each other.

"Paul is the loveliest guy I've ever met and I'm grateful for the time we've shared together and I'm glad that we can remain friends.

"I'm utterly heartbroken that I'm having to write this post, but it is best for both of us.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us as a couple. I hope you can now support us on our individual journeys."

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay met on series eight of MAFS UK
Paul Liba and Tasha Jay met on series eight of MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

Whilst Paul and Tasha's relationship lasted after the show, the same can't be said for Hannah, who saw her romances with Stephen and Orson Nurse crumble before they'd even begun.

She was also accused of having a relationship with fellow MAFS star Ryan Livesey despite him being partnered up with Hannah's friend Sionainn, however the two denied their connection was romantic.

Hannah clarified where she and Ryan stand today
Hannah clarified where she and Ryan stand today. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

Since their break-ups, neither Paul nor Hannah have commented on their relationship statuses, leading many fans to wonder who the pair are dating.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any more information on their blossoming romance!

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast now: From who is still together to who has found love elsewhere

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla's age, husband and weight loss journey revealed

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia

John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia

Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia

Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia

Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

Mitch Taylor has spoken out after receiving fan backlash

Love Island's Mitch Taylor hits back after sharing 'fake' Grace Jackson messages

Love Island All Stars 2025

Celebrity Big Brother is returning in 2025.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?

Elle Woods is back – but not as we know her.

Legally Blonde series 'Elle': Cast, plot and release date revealed

13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 rumoured line-up revealed

The filming locations behind the hit romcom have been revealed.

Where is Bridget Jones filmed? All the Mad About the Boy locations revealed

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

MAFS Australia 2025 cast revealed: Meet the brides and grooms of season 12

MAFS Polly has spoken out regarding her fallout with Amy

MAFS UK's Polly finally reveals the real reason for her dramatic fallout with Amy

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship

MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

Alex is missing from the MAFS UK reunion episodes

Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion? The real reason revealed

MAFS Hannah and Ryan turned up to the reunion together

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Hannah still together?