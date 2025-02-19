MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba are said to be dating after breaking up with their MAFS partners.

Married At First Sight UK has a new couple in the mix as stars Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba are rumoured to be in a new relationship.

With Paul and Tasha Jay breaking up last year and Hannah failing to find love with her MAFS partner Stephen Nolson, it seems that these two have discovered a romantic connection.

Speaking about Paul and Hannah's secret partnership, a source told The Sun: "They've been secretly sneaking out on dates for a while and wanted to keep things under wraps but it all came out at the reunion filming."

They continued: "Nothing stays secret in the world of MAFS because everyone knows everyone."

Hannah Norburn is rumoured to be dating Paul Liba. Picture: Channel 4

While the pair haven't confirmed their relationship, they do follow each other on Instagram, meaning there could be a sweet connection between the two.

This comes a few months after Paul and Tasha revealed they had split after a year together, with the bride posting: "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing Paul and I have decided to part ways.

"There isn't any major reason, we have just come to terms with the fact that we are not right for each other.

"Paul is the loveliest guy I've ever met and I'm grateful for the time we've shared together and I'm glad that we can remain friends.

"I'm utterly heartbroken that I'm having to write this post, but it is best for both of us.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us as a couple. I hope you can now support us on our individual journeys."

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay met on series eight of MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

Whilst Paul and Tasha's relationship lasted after the show, the same can't be said for Hannah, who saw her romances with Stephen and Orson Nurse crumble before they'd even begun.

She was also accused of having a relationship with fellow MAFS star Ryan Livesey despite him being partnered up with Hannah's friend Sionainn, however the two denied their connection was romantic.

Hannah clarified where she and Ryan stand today. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

Since their break-ups, neither Paul nor Hannah have commented on their relationship statuses, leading many fans to wonder who the pair are dating.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any more information on their blossoming romance!