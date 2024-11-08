MAFS UK's Hannah reveals where she stands with Ryan following relationship rumours

Hannah and Ryan were rumoured to have been dating. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Hannah has revealed what really happened between her and Ryan.

Married At First Sight UK bride Hannah Norburn, 33, has broken her silence regarding what actually happened between her and Ryan Livesey, 28.

The pair caused a stir on the show with their 'flirty' conversation, however they left the experiment single following their splits from partners Stephen Nolson, 33, and Sionainn Carmichael, 29.

With rumours of the two attending the reunion hand in hand, many fans were keen to know what went down between the pair and if they are currently dating.

Following weeks on rumours, Hannah has now taken to her Instagram Stories to reveal the real story of their relationship.

Ryan and Hannah were rumoured to have dated on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@ryanlivesey95/@hannahkate_norburn

The 33-year-old wrote: "Me & Ryan built a really lovely friendship when we both got out of the experiment & that is all it has ever been!

"We have never dated and we have never been in a relationship. If anybody actually took a minute to ask us we would have both happily confirmed that but no! Instead it was playground whispers rumours & a public ambush based off of hearsay YET again!"

She continued: "All the other cast built friendships (boys and girls) & were chatting, meeting up, enjoying a little WhatsApp group that we were left out of and as always it was more than ok for everybody else to get friendly-but of course not for me! 👍👍"

Hannah clarified where she and Ryan stand today. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

While Ryan hasn't commented on their friendship, Hannah did share a number of photos and videos of the pair enjoying each other's company.

However this isn't the first time Hannah has clarified her relationship with Ryan, as she had previously spoken out after they were accused of 'flirting' during the MAFS retreat.

According to Holly Ditchfield, 29, the bride supposedly told Ryan he had "beautiful eyes" and gave him a foot massage, however Hannah went on to deny the accusations.

The TV star wrote on Instagram: "#SHOEGATE. There is only one story here and it’s the truth.

"The truth is this – the entire cast were in a room together the morning after the commitment ceremony. All of us. Nobody’s apartment."

Ryan and Hannah came under fire from their fellow MAFS UK cast. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "I never stepped foot (no pun intended) in Ryan & Sionainns apartment the entire time I was on the experiment.

"Ryan had some very smart looking Ugg shoes on that day and I couldn’t understand if they were shoes or slippers. So in the room full of the entire cast, I politely asked Ryan, with some confusion, if they had fluff in or not.

"Ryan responded by pulling his foot out of said shoe and saying ‘here have a look’ I then proceeded to touch said shoe and noticed that in fact there was fluff in his shoe confirming they were in fact slippers.

"Me and Ryan politely smiled at each other as he popped his foot back into his slipper and we all went about our day. The end."

Hannah also attached an image of the slippers in question, writing: "Here is a photo of the offending slippers. They're very nice!"

MAFS UK's Hannah clarified what happened between her and Ryan on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

As Hannah confirms she and Ryan are just friends, many viewers are wondering if her connection with Orson Nurse, 41, has turned into something deeper.

The pair shared a kiss whilst in the experiment and have gone on to tease their relationship, however they have not confirmed if they are dating or not.