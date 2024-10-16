MAFS UK's Hannah reveals what really happened between her and Ryan in dramatic statement

16 October 2024, 12:40

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan were reportedly growing close on the show
MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan were reportedly growing close on the show. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Hannah has revealed what actually happened between her and Ryan after the pair were accused of flirting.

Married At First Sight UK bride Hannah Norburn, 33, has broken her silence regarding what really happened between her and Ryan Livesey, 28, after rumours of them being involved in a cheating scandal began to swirl.

During a recent episode of MAFS, viewers watched as Holly Ditchfield, 29, and Polly Sellman, 29, told Hannah's husband Stephen Nolson, 33, that the bride had given Ryan a "foot massage" and told him he had "beautiful eyes", despite the groom being in solid relationship with wife Sionainn Carmichael, 29.

While the TV bride now appears to be growing closer to Orson Nurse, 41, fans were keen to learn about what actually occurred between Hannah and Ryan.

Taking to Instagram, Hannah decided to tell the real story, writing: "#SHOEGATE. There is only one story here and it’s the truth."

Ryan and Hannah have caused a stir on MAFS UK
Ryan and Hannah have caused a stir on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "The truth is this – the entire cast were in a room together the morning after the commitment ceremony. All of us. Nobody’s apartment.

"I never stepped foot (no pun intended) in Ryan & Sionainns apartment the entire time I was on the experiment.

"Ryan had some very smart looking Ugg shoes on that day and I couldn’t understand if they were shoes or slippers. So in the room full of the entire cast, I politely asked Ryan, with some confusion, if they had fluff in or not.

"Ryan responded by pulling his foot out of said shoe and saying ‘here have a look’ I then proceeded to touch said shoe and noticed that in fact there was fluff in his shoe confirming they were in fact slippers.

"Me and Ryan politely smiled at each other as he popped his foot back into his slipper and we all went about our day. The end."

Hannah also attached an image of the slippers in question, writing: "Here is a photo of the offending slippers. They're very nice!"

MAFS UK's Hannah clarified what happened between her and Ryan on Instagram
MAFS UK's Hannah clarified what happened between her and Ryan on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

While Ryan is yet to comment on the situation, it looks like these two don't follow each other on social media, suggesting there may be some frosty feelings between the pair.

However it looks like relations between Hannah and Orson may be more positive, as the bride shared a gushing tribute to the groom after he defended her whilst on the retreat.

Orson and Hannah began to flirt on MAFS UK
Orson and Hannah began to flirt on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Writing on social media, Hannah posted: "And can’t forget Hugh Hefner himself 🤣 @orson_nurse for showing me good guys do exist & ones who will have your back, who will listen & let you feel heard & seen - I appreciate you so much! 🤍"

The two currently follow each other on Instagram, further fuelling rumours that the pair are dating after flirting on the show.

