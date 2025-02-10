How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK? Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Can you watch Married At First Sight Australia season 12 in the UK? Here's everything you need to know about streaming the 2025 series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia 2025 kicked off earlier this year, where 20 singletons from Down Under signed up to marry a stranger for the 12th season of the dramatic reality TV show.

With groom Eliot already taking off after two days married to Lauren, and Katie's dreams of her happily-ever-after being crushed, this series is set to be one of the biggest and most shocking of all time, with experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla on hand to help guide them through the experiment.

Married At First Sight Australia, which was filmed in 2024, is expected to be airing on E4 later this year, with the entire series available to stream episode-by-episode.

While some people are happy to wait until E4 start airing the series, other fans of the show can't wait to watch the drama unfold; so is there a way to watch MAFS Australia in the UK now?

In MAFS Australia season 12, a handful of singletons have been matched up by the experts and agreed to marry at first sight. Picture: Nine

How to watch MAFS Australia in the UK

Sadly, MAFS Australia can't be streamed in the UK until it airs on E4.

As of yet, E4 have not revealed what date season 12 of the hit series will arrive on the channel, but it's usually around a month after it kicks off in Australia.

MAFS Australia officially started airing over there on January 27, 2025, meaning we should expect the series to kick off in the UK around the end of February.

There have already been plenty of tears on MAFS Australia - including from picky bride Jacqui on her wedding dayNin. Picture: Nine

Can I watch MAFS Australia on 9Now in the UK?

The channel which airs MAFS Australia is called 9Now, with their website advertising each episode of the show shortly after it airs in Australia.

Sadly, the episodes are not available to stream in the UK and you will be met with an 'access denied' message if you attempt to login.

Their website, however, has all the latest updates from the episodes and their socials is where you can watch all the best clips from the show - but if you don't want any spoilers we'd suggest avoiding both!

Who are the couples in MAFS Australia 2025?

These are the couples assigned by the experts for MAFS Australia 2025:

Lauren and Eliot

Carina and Paul

Katie and Tim

Jamie and Dave

Sierah and Billy

Awhina and Adrian

Ashleigh and Jake

Jacqui and Ryan

Morena and Tony

Rhi and Jeff

You can check out more about each cast member here.