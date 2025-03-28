MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori announce shock split after two years together

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori have split. Picture: Nine / Tori Adams - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley first met on the hit reality show back in 2023, but have now announced their separation with a heartfelt statement.

Tori Adams, 29, and Jack Dunkley, 35, have split-up, two years after meeting for the first time on MAFS Australia.

It was during Married At First Sight series 11 that Jack and Tori started their relationship, meeting for the first time on their wedding day, as per the show format, and continuing their controversial romance through three months of tasks, commitment ceremonies and dinner parties to the final vows.

While many people did not believe Jack and Tori would last in the outside world, the pair left the experiment stronger than ever and moved in together, with the bride relocating to the Gold Coast.

Now, however, the couple have announced they separated last week in a heartfelt statement where they shared how "grateful" they are "to have shared so many wonderful experiences".

Jack and Tori announced their split on Instagram. Picture: Tori Adams / Instagram

Sharing a picture from their MAFS Final Vows, Jack and Tori wrote: "If you have been following our journey, you know we have always been authentic and true to ourselves. We have invited you in and brought you along for the wild ride.

"However, today we come to you with heavy hearts. As of a weeks ago we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We remain the best of friends and still care for and respect one another deeply."

Jack and Tori decided to commit to one another at their MAFS final vows back in 2023. Picture: Channel Nine

The pair did not give a reason for their split, instead choosing to focus on the good times they shared together and the support from their fans.

The statement goes on: "We are so grateful to have shared so many wonderful experiences together and will cherish them forever. We thank our families for their unconditional love and support.

"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support that you guys have shown us throughout. With love, Tori and Jack."

Tori moved to the Gold Coast to be with Jack following MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Tori and Jack were paired together by the Married At First Sight Australia experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, for the 11th series of the hit reality TV show where singletons are matched-up and meet for the first time on their wedding day.

During their time on the show, the pair became one of the most controversial couples of the series, with Jack coming under fire for his weight-shaming and misogynistic comments, as well as his confusing feelings towards his wife, Tori.

However, much to the shock of their fellow participant and the experts, the pair decided to commit at final vows and continued their relationship into the outside world.

Tori and Jack were one of the most controversial couples during MAFS series 11. Picture: Channel Nine

Back in January 2025, Tori spoke openly about making the decision to relocate to the Gold Coast to be with Jack, leaving her own life behind in Melbourne.

"It was a difficult move, especially leaving behind all my family in Melbourne," she told 9Entertainment at the time: "But it was something I had to do to continue building this beautiful, loving relationship with Jack. We've been living together for just over a year now."

She added: "We're still having fun and figuring out what's next. This year is all about locking in, saving money, and just focusing on us."

