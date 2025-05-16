MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie – and the row involves some familiar faces.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui and Clint have found themselves in yet another bitter feud with one of their fellow cast mates – but this time it isn't the former beauty queen's ex-husband Ryan.

The engaged couple, who announced their shock plans to get married and have children next year, are now embroiled in a heated argument with one of the show's most popular brides.

Katie entered the experiment on the hunt for a kind and caring partner who would love her unconditionally but instead got paired up with teacher Tim, who quickly shut down any possibility of an intimate relationship.

Her love story was cut short, forcing her out of the marriage experiment earlier than many of the cast, which is why fans are confused as to how she has fallen out with Jacqui and Clint.

With no rows on-screen and Katie's exit falling before the two returned to the reunion as a couple, the fight is puzzling many of their social media followers – so here we break it down.

Why have Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui and Clint fallen out with Katie?

MAFS Australia bride Katie and fellow co-star Dave were recently involved in a live chat on social media with podcaster Carly Portch to talk about life since the show.

During the video call, the host announced that Jacqui had requested to join the chat.

Excited, she accepted her call and launched the New Zealand model and her fiancé Clint into the conversation, which prompted Katie to exit almost immediately.

Viewers were confused by her actions, although host Carly hadn't noticed Katie's absence, which prompted Jacqui to say: "If you want to know what the beef is about, then we’ll just be honest."

"What beef? I feel like I’ve missed a chapter," the podcaster laughed.

Jacqui began: "We feel bad about Katie leaving."

She explained how former MAFS bride Lucinda Light – who is Katie's friend – had recently "showed support" for her ex-husband Ryan Donnelly on social media.

Jacqui, who is currently locked in a legal dispute with Ryan, explained that she had sent a message to Lucinda, sharing "evidence" that showed "she shouldn’t be publicly supporting Ryan".

The jewellery designer added that Clint backed her up by also messaging 'Lu' with the same intention.

Off the back of the couple's contact with The Honesty Box presenter, Lucinda deleted her support for Ryan on Instagram.

Clint went on to explain that "in the meantime Lu had supported Katie", which "landed poorly" due to her "tax fraud and theft stuff".

Read more: MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Among the flying accusations, host Carly jumped back on a call with Katie so she could ask her side of the story.

Katie said: "Lu supported Ryan on his socials because Ryan said he wanted to do positive things and focus on putting positivity and wholesomeness out there."

She explained that Jacqui and Clint's response to Lucinda's Instagram post "triggered a clap back, dragging Lou down, pulling me into it".

Bemused by the whole saga, Katie admitted that she didn't quite understand where it all came from.

Just two weeks before she had congratulated the couple on their engagement and even asked them to "come and visit sometime".

Katie continued: "She’s accusing me of tax fraud and theft, and that’s just such a crazy thing to do given that I had to liquidate because of Covid. I lost everything during Covid.

"The superannuation I'm paying off, which I've almost paid off by the way, is on a payment plan so there's no fraud there, it's insanity."

According to The Tab, Katie’s EATS business owed $493,927 – $150,709 of that was superannuation, $190,980 was owed to the tax office, and $141,174 was owed to Mercedes.