MAFS Australia's Jacqui accuses 'deceptive' experts of gaslighting her in scathing online rant

28 March 2025, 13:50

Jacqui claimed MAFS experts John, Mel and Alessandra were 'deceptive' and 'unethical' in their approach.
Jacqui claimed MAFS experts John, Mel and Alessandra were 'deceptive' and 'unethical' in their approach. Picture: Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight bride Jacqui brands the experts "unethical" and asks: "How do they sleep at night?"

Married At First Sight's Jacqui Burfoot has ripped into the MAFS experts, branding them "deceptive" and "unethical" in an explosive new rant online.

The controversial bride, 29, fired off a tirade of complaints about Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla during an Instagram Q&A addressing the show's famous psychologists.

Scrutinising the reality series' three therapists, the law graduate accused them of "breaking moral codes" and "gaslighting" contestants who are already in "very vulnerable" positions.

She slammed producers for feeding the professionals information during the show's intense Commitment Ceremonies and questioned their authenticity, asking: "How do they sleep at night?"

Jacqui slammed the MAFS experts during an Instagram Q&A.
Jacqui slammed the MAFS experts during an Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram

Jacqui's heated video was captioned with the bombshell claim: "On the MAFS Experts – Ethical and moral corruption that I don't stand for. I can't support it and won't stay silent. It's wrong and I stand up against wrongdoing."

During the fiery clip, she fumed: "With these experts, how on earth do they get away with sitting in this place pretending to be giving psychological support when they've actually got earpieces in being fed from production?

"It's 100% a conflict of interest. They're almost being so deceptive in the way that they're sitting there pretending like they're actually giving you advice, meanwhile shutting you down and gaslighting."

John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla were branded "unethical".
John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla were branded "unethical". Picture: Nine

She continued: "As a participant on these shows you're in a very vulnerable position being asked to talk about your feelings and then to have an expert psychologist shut you down, it just feels like a complete breach of morals and ethical standards of practices.

"I don't know how they still admit it to their bodies, I don't know how they actually sleep at night knowing what they do.

"It's really really really bad. I get it's a TV show but these people are actual professionals and actually experts in the real world and it's scary."

Jacqui also accused MAFS of giving her the "crazy girl edit".
Jacqui also accused MAFS of giving her the "crazy girl edit". Picture: Nine

Jacqui, who famously faced a string of dramas with husband Ryan during the show, has been on a mission to call out TV production company Channel Nine after her tumultuous experience on Married At First Sight Australia.

She accused the crew of twisting the truth in an unfair edit and claimed they deliberately portrayed her as "crazy".

Since the show began airing, the former Miss New Zealand has been bashing MAFS on social media - despite production banning contestants from dishing out any spoilers to fans.

The sassy blonde, who is now in a relationship with MAFS groom Clint Rice, said she originally signed up for an "unfiltered, raw, real marriage experiment" but instead faced "a highly edited, fictional storyline".

