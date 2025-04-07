MAFS Australia groom Ryan's brutal response to Jacqui and Clint's shock engagement

MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui have got engaged after her relationship with Ryan ended. Picture: Instagram/@jacquileeburfoot/Nine/@sodramaticpodcast_

By Hope Wilson

After Clint and Jacqui got engaged, her MAFS Australia ex-husband Ryan had some savage words for the couple.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia stars Jacqui and Clint have announced their engagement following a whirlwind romance which saw them confirm their relationship during the MAFS reunion.

After calling off their marriages with Ryan and Lauren, Clint and Jacqui revealed they had bonded after filming wrapped and the bride would be moving in with her new beau.

Now just as the series finishes the lovebirds have gotten engaged, with Clint getting down on one knee during the So Dramatic! MAFS reunion viewing party.

During his shock proposal, Clint said to Jacqui: "I wanted to have a conversation later, but we've got a room full of new friends... for what you've done on-screen, you're an absolute star and you've been a star in my life."

Jacqui and Clint got engaged after the MAFS reunion. Picture: Instagram/@sodramaticpodcast_

He continued: "You're amazing, and I know we signed up for MAFS to get married and find a life-long partner...so I've got one question for you."

Clint then got down on one knee and produced a sparkling engagement ring, with a shocked Jacqui sitting down on a nearby sofa when she realised what was going on.

Luckily the MAFS star said yes and the pair embraced as they revealed they engagement to the world.

Watch Jacqui and Clint announce their engagement here:

MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui announce engagement

While many MAFS fans were happy for the newly-engaged couple, the same couldn't be said for Jacqui's ex Ryan, who had some choice words for the pair.

Speaking at the Daily Mail Australia's Reunion Party, the groom began: "I was just want to say cheers to the happy couple."

Before sarcastically stating: "It was completely candid and unplanned, not a publicity stunt, I'm so happy."

Jacqui and Clint began dating after filming ended on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@jacquileeburfoot

This comes after Jacqui and Clint debuted their new relationship at the MAFS reunion dinner party, with many of their castmates shocked by the pair's announcement.

Speaking about her connection with Clint, Jacqui told 9Entertainment: "I admire Clint so much, and he seems to appreciate me for exactly who I am and everything I've accomplished. He makes me feel like the most beautiful girl in the room... he's the most adoring partner I've ever met."

She went on to add: "I've found someone who I think I can seriously spend the rest of my life with."

Meanwhile Clint was full of praise for his new partner, saying: "When you know, you know."