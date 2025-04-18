MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint reveal unique baby names amid pregnancy rumours

18 April 2025, 17:30

The MAFS couple are currently planning their wedding.
The MAFS couple are currently planning their wedding. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

MAFS Australia lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have revealed the unique names they've chosen for their future kids.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jacqui and Clint have revealed their future baby plans amid swirling rumours the newly-engaged couple are pregnant with their first child.

The professional golfer, 44, and the former model, 29, fell in love once the TV marriage experiment had ended, leaving their on-screen partners behind to embark on a brand new relationship.

Cupid struck quickly for the pair as just months after filming wrapped, the MAFS groom popped the question during a reunion party – and Jacqui said yes.

In the wake of their shock engagement, the loved-up duo have now taken to Instagram to share some exciting news with their followers.

Jacqui and Clint first met during Married At First Sight Australia.
Jacqui and Clint first met during Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

During an 'Ask Me Anything' Q&A on social media, the controversial bride and her fiancé were quizzed about whether they had any children's names picked out for the future.

In a shocking twist, it turns out both Jacqui and Clint each have a unique name in mind for their son and daughter.

"I really want to have a baby called Livily if she’s a girl," Jacqui told her followers.

"And I’ve got Rio. Rio Rice," Clint explained.

"So it will be Livily Rice and Rio Rice," Jacqui confirmed.

After sharing their unusual name choices, the pair poked fun at Clint's carb-based surname and made a string of rice gags, joking their kids could be called Jasmine, Sushi and Brown.

But although the ex-MAFS bride and groom were set on their little one's monikers, Jacqui admitted she wasn't actually pregnant.

Their lightening-speed engagement caused pregnancy speculation online, with fans questioning whether or not they were expecting their first child.

Jacqui admitted they have "definitely got marriage and babies on the horizon" but confirmed the rumours were untrue, saying: "No, we are not expecting and I am not pregnant!"

She added: "The media have been inaccurate on a lot and I don't have time to see it all, but they should really fact check on these things when it comes to this because I know it's a sensitive topic for a lot.

"Come to me for the facts about my body, and Clint and I for our relationship news."

For now, it seems the Aussie reality stars are just soaking up their engagement bliss.

When Clint asked Jacqui to tie the knot, he prepared a sweet speech which solidified their whirlwind romance.

Before getting down on one knee, he said: "You’re amazing and I know we’ve talked about a lot, a lot about our future and our future plans... we signed up for Married at First Sight to get married, to find a life partner, so I’ve got one question for you."

On revealing the huge diamond sparkler, his bride-to-be screamed 'yes' – but it seems a wedding is the only thing on the cards for these two lovebirds for now.

