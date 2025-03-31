Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint together? Their shock romance explained

Jacqui and Clint are on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Clint and Jacqui's relationship including what they've said about each other.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia stars Jacqui and Clint had a rocky journey on the show, failing to find connections with their partners Ryan and Lauren.

After tears, text messages and lewd comments, Jacqui has been on a rollercoaster journey on MAFS. Similarly Clint's relationship with Lauren ended in flames when they dramatically left the experiment, much to the enjoyment of their fellow castmates.

With rumours Clint and Jacqui had connected outwith the experiment and were said to be dating, we've taken a look into whether these two are together today.

Are Jacqui and Clint in a relationship? Here is everything we know about where the pair stand today.

Clint and Jacqui have addressed dating rumours. Picture: Nine

Are Jacqui and Clint together?

Yes! MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui are currently dating, with the bride reportedly moving into the groom's Tasmanian home!

Speaking about Clint to her TikTok followers, Jacqui said: "I am very happy. I’m an 11/10 for life happiness and satisfaction. I feel like I’m living my dream life and I’m so happy to be with someone that is genuine, down to earth and loves the outdoors like me."

She also shared an Instagram picture of the pair together with the caption: "Experts had my perfect match right under their noses and they still couldn’t get it right 😂 #mafsexpertsfailagain"

Jacqui tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@jacquileeburfoot/Nine

It isn't currently clear how these two got together, however Jacqui has opened up about watching MAFS with Clint, telling social media users: "It's difficult to watch together because we're both looking at different things and we both had different experiences during the experiment. We weren't talking at the time, so we didn't know what was going on for each other."

Despite this, all seems to be rosy between the pair, with Jacqui also stating: "I am ready to settle down and have babies (4-5 kiddos) ANNNNDDDDD I am currently in a relationship with a person who has exactly what I asked for — someone kind, considerate, a great man, and intelligent."

Clint married Lauren on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

However according to the Daily Mail, Ryan was allegedly 'blindsided' by Jacqui and Clint's relationship, with sources stating: "Ryan had no idea. He heard rumours, but seeing it unfold like this left him feeling betrayed.

"He considered Clint a mate—now he feels like they both lied to his face."

Fans will be able to see how Clint and Jacqui's relationship came to be during a dramatic reunion episode of MAFS Australia, set to air in the coming days!