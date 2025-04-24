MAFS Australia’s Jacqui says Ryan should be in 'prison' amid their restraining order drama

24 April 2025, 13:53

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan have taken each other to court
MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan have taken each other to court. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Jacqui has taken to her Instagram stories to reveal how she feels about her ex Ryan filing a restraining order against her.

Married At First Sight Australia star Jacqui has said her ex Ryan should be in "prison" amid their court room drama.

Despite the couple splitting months ago, and with Jacqui now engaged to Clint, the former married couple are still having disputes in the public arena.

Following the news Ryan had filed for a restraining order against Jacqui, the MAFS bride took to her Instagram Stories to slam her ex-husband and say he should be in "prison" for lying.

Sharing images of the court documents, Jacqui posted: "One of Ryan’s many false statements to get an application into the family court. We had a relationship for 3 months, not 9, therefore it’s not even a domestic relationship. "

Jacqui and Ryan have continued their arguing outside of the experiment
Jacqui and Ryan have continued their arguing outside of the experiment. Picture: Nine

The bride added: "This is not just a waste of court resources, it’s an ACTUAL crime.

"I cannot believe I have to do this to prove my innocence but HE HAD COMMITTED A LEGIT CRIMINAL OFFENCE."

Jacqui continued: "Ryan accusing me of directly messaging him. But even in his comment outside the court room he admitted I have not contacted him. It’s been other people defending me against him.

"Can we put this man in prison for 12 months or fine him $1,100 already, or both?"

Ryan and Jacqui's relationship took a turn whilst in the experiment
Ryan and Jacqui's relationship took a turn whilst in the experiment. Picture: Nine

This comes after Ryan said he was "afraid" of Jacqui, and applied for a restraining order against her.

Speaking outside court, Ryan told Daily Mail Australia on April 23rd: "An individual has tried to destroy my life, my potential for career options, collaborations... with false allegations, so men can be victims as well."He added: "I've had a lot of suffering, a lot of harm, as a result of these claims online."

Ryan continued: "There is no foundation for it. It's vicious, malicious... justice should be served."

Jacqui and Ryan split during Final Vows
Jacqui and Ryan split during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Jacqui was previously granted a temporary restraining order against Ryan at the beginning of April 2025.

The Canbara Times reported that the order stated Ryan could not "directly or indirectly threaten, harass, abuse or publish on social media denigrating material", while Jacqui was warned "against publishing material."

