MAFS Australia’s Jamie breaks silence on Eliot dating rumours after couple grow close

8 April 2025, 09:03

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot have sparked dating rumours
MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia fans are convinced Jamie and Eliot are dating after spending time with each other outside the experiment.

Married At First Sight Australia bride Jamie has responded to reports she is dating her fellow co-star Elliott, following her split from husband Dave.

The pair set tongues wagging when they were rumoured to have shared a bed together just days before the MAFS Australia reunion aired Down Under.

Eliot and Jamie have also been filming TikTok videos together which have piqued viewer interest and led many to believe these two may share a romantic connection.

Due to all the speculation, Jamie has spoken out and revealed what is really going on between her and Eliot.

Jamie has responded to rumours she is dating Eliot
Jamie has responded to rumours she is dating Eliot. Picture: Nine

The TV star told Today: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny!

"I mean, not the worst thing that can happen? He's only human, guys.

"We would make the funniest TikToks, and we'd break the internet and I'm so for that!"

When wished luck upon finding love outwith the series, Jamie said: "Here's to hoping, and who knows – it might just be another husband on the show!"

Rumours of Eliot and Jamie's romance began during the Daily Mail Australia’s Reunion Dinner which saw some of the MAFS stars reunite for a final time. During this, Eliot was asked if he had kissed a fellow cast member, with Awhina saying: "What did I walk into this morning, Eliot?"

Jamie then quickly replied "The night is young guys. Don't c*** block me."

Eliot was married to Veronica on MAFS Australia
Eliot was married to Veronica on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Whilst Jamie and Eliot's connection seems to be growing, the same can't be said for her relationship with ex Dave, following their split after Final Vows.

Jamie revealed: "It was very disappointing on my end – but at the same time I'm someone who shows up so hard, and I don't think anyone realised Dave wasn't showing up as hard.

"We had a beautiful relationship, there were lots of highs but unfortunately the lows are just things you can't overcome."I think he's in a better place – I'm certainly in a better place."

Jamie and Dave were a fan favourite MAFS Australia couple
Jamie and Dave were a fan favourite MAFS Australia couple. Picture: Nine

If Jamie and Eliot were to become an item, this wouldn't be the first time there was a partner-swap in season 12.

On the day the MAFS reunion aired in Australia, Clint proposed to Jacqui following their whirlwind romance after their relationships with Ryan and Lauren came to an end.

Whilst many fans were happy for the new couple, Jacqui's ex Ryan had some choice words for the couple, telling Daily Mail Australia: "I was just want to say cheers to the happy couple."

Before sarcastically stating: "It was completely candid and unplanned, not a publicity stunt, I'm so happy."

