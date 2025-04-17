MAFS Australia's Jamie accuses Dave of not being in experiment of the 'right reasons'

17 April 2025, 17:25

  • Married At First Sight Australia's Jamie has come out to slam her husband Dave
  • The bride claims her husband "humiliated" her and was wearing a "mask" whilst on the show
  • This comes after Dave was accused of growing close to Veronica
MAFS Australia's Jamie has spoken out against her partner Dave
MAFS Australia's Jamie has spoken out against her partner Dave. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Jamie and Dave are seeing their marriage take a hit on MAFS Australia after the groom revealed he wasn't in love with his wife.

MAFS Australia bride Jamie has spoken out after her husband Dave refused to say he loved her, instead saying that he doesn't "hate the girl."

After cheating rumours surrounding Veronica and Dave rocked the experiment, viewers watched as and Jamie and Dave's marriage was left in tatters following a tough Feedback Week.

Now as fans watch their partnership go through a rocky patch, the TV star has reflected on how she felt at the time and how watching the footage back has impacted her opinion of Dave.

Speaking to Yahoo, Jamie said: "At that moment in time, I don’t believe he was there for the right reasons, because of what was shown to me."

Jamie and Dave are going through a rough patch on MAFS Australia
Jamie and Dave are going through a rough patch on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

She added: "That’s how I felt in that moment because I didn’t understand how you could flip the script. And it just felt like to me, in that moment, his mask had fallen off and I was essentially just his meal ticket or something.

"I felt like that was really hard to watch back as well, and seeing the full scope of what was going through his mind."

Jamie continued: "I do understand that there’s clearly avoidant attachment, but I was really surprised in that moment, and even re-watching it, just the complete change up, so, of course, I questioned his intentions.

"It was awful to watch back because this is someone I’ve professed love to in front of the world essentially, I’ve spoken so highly of, and you know, when I needed to be validated and reassured, he essentially let me down massively and humiliated me."

Jamie was not impressed by Dave's words on MAFS Australia
Jamie was not impressed by Dave's words on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Speaking on Robbie & Carly For Breakfast, Dave revealed why he put "walls up" when it came to talking to his wife.

The star revealed: "Before I went to the retreat I went to visit my Dad who’s sick at home. Went to the retreat and that was a big blow up, the dinner party was a blow up and I got more bad news, and then we had the Commitment Ceremony before this one. Then we did the Feedback week and I got hit with it about my feelings and it was like we’ve been arguing with everyone for three weeks now, I had stuff going on at home.

"I didn’t have the answers for Jamie so I just didn’t really know I was just like caught up in this whirlwind of an experiment with other couples and I shut down. I didn’t have the answers for Jamie and then it was sort of like my walls went up because I was trying to protect."

Jamie and Dave from MAFS Australia have seen their marriage crumble
Jamie and Dave from MAFS Australia have seen their marriage crumble. Picture: Nine

The groom also opened up about Jamie telling him she loved him, confessing to the Daily Mail: "It would have been the easier option to just say 'I love you, Jamie' and ride the wave."

But I'm actually digging deep and being honest with how I feel, which is something people should respect."

He added: "Yes, I know she's hurt, but that doesn't mean people can't try to understand where I'm coming from. There's so much pressure in this experiment and I feel like I'm getting backlash for simply being real about my emotions."

