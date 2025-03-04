Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

4 March 2025, 20:30

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia
Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight Australia's Jamie and Dave still in a relationship?

MAFS Australia's Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand hit it off from the start when they were wed on the show, leading many fans to wonder if this connection is still going strong.

The pair were matched together by experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, and from the get go these two came across as one of the strongest pairing in the experiment.

As we watch their journey on the show, fans are keen to know where Dave and Jamie stand today and whether they're still together.

Here is everything we know about Dave and Jamie's relationship as it stand today!

Dave and Jamie found a connection on MAFS Australia
Dave and Jamie found a connection on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

As the series is still airing, neither Jamie nor Dave are able to comment on their relationship statuses until their final scenes on MAFS have aired.

However the pair still follow each other on Instagram, so this could be a sign things between these two are going well! They have also taken part in joint TV interviews since the show has been on screen, meaning they could still be together...

Dave and Jamie have become a fan favourite couple
Dave and Jamie have become a fan favourite couple. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Sparks flew during Jamie and Dave's wedding as the two were more than happy with who they'd been matched with.

The pair quickly connected and even decided on how many children they wanted within hours of meeting!

Confessions week

Jamie and Dave's connection continued to grow during confessions week when the pair confessed they cared for the other.

Speaking to the cameras, Dave revealed: "I really like her, she makes me laugh, she keeps me on my toes… she's everything. Don't tell her I said this."

