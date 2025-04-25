MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

25 April 2025, 13:24

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating
Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating. Picture: Instagram/@jamiemarinos_/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot together? Here is everything we know about their relationship so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia could have a new couple on the horizon, as rumours are flying regarding Jamie and Eliot being together!

After the bride's messy split from husband Dave, Jamie appears to have found a connection with fellow MAFS star Eliot, with the pair said to be growing closer as the days go on.

Although Jamie has previously denied dating Eliot, with Dave also confirming he doesn't believe anything is going on between them, sources close to the pair have revealed what is really going on between the supposed lovebirds.

So are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot dating? Here is everything we know about their rumoured relationship.

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot have sparked dating rumours
MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Nine

Are Jamie and Eliot together?

According to friends close to the couple, MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie are reportedly giving their relationship a go.

One MAFS contestant told Woman's Day: "This isn’t just a fling. They’re very much in it for real."

They added: "Jamie was supposed to stay in separate accommodation on the Gold Coast this week, but she cancelled her plans to spend the week with Eliot instead.

"Jamie has been ‘incognito’ since arriving on the Gold Coast and was planning to try to keep this from everyone, as they really want to make a serious go of this."

Friends of Jamie and Eliot have claimed they are dating
Friends of Jamie and Eliot have claimed they are dating. Picture: Instagram/@jamiemarinos_/@eliot.donovan

The source continued: "They’ve gone from mates to full couple mode. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but it feels natural for them."

A friend also said: 'They’ve gone all in. There’s a genuine connection here. It’s sweet, a little spicy and totally unexpected. But everyone who knows them can see how happy they are."

Jamie and Dave went through a difficult period of MAFS Australia
Jamie and Dave went through a difficult period of MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

So far neither Jamie nor Eliot have confirmed their romance, however the bride did speak about their connection shortly after the MAFS reunion episode had aired.

The TV star told Today: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny!"I mean, not the worst thing that can happen? He's only human, guys.

"We would make the funniest TikToks, and we'd break the internet and I'm so for that!"

When wished luck upon finding love outwith the series, Jamie said: "Here's to hoping, and who knows – it might just be another husband on the show!"

Veronica and Eliot were matched on MAFS Australia
Veronica and Eliot were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

However Jamie's ex-husband Dave doesn't think these two would get together, telling fans in a Q&A session: "Honestly, I don't have any thoughts on it. I couldn't give... I don't care."

He added: "I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season.

"Um I think it's just a TikTok/Instagram thing or whatever they're doing but good luck to them, honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

