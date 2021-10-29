Married At First Sight's Jason Engler shared an emotional tribute to Alana Lister after shock break up

29 October 2021, 08:51

Married at First Sight Australia star Jason Engler blamed 'outside influences' for his break up with Alana.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

If you’re watching Married at First Sight Australia, you’ll be getting to know Jason Engler and Alana Lister.

But while the couple ended up leaving the show together after the final commitment ceremony, they decided to call it quits a few months after the cameras stopped rolling.

Construction estimator Jason, 35, Jason confirmed the news with a sweet tribute to his ex wife, calling her ‘amazing’.

Alongside two selfies of the pair, he wrote: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it work outside of the experiment.

“Without outside influences I think we could have been an amazing couple but that wasn’t to be… maybe in the next lifetime hey.

“Alana is every bit the amazing woman Australia has seen and she deserves all the love and happiness in the world. As much as I wanted to give her that happiness I couldn’t. I’ll always have a place for you in my heart… Later crit.”

Commenting on the snaps, one person wrote: “You guys should try a secret relationship, outside the media pressure!!😍”

Alana and James split after MAFS
Alana and James split after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Someone else said: “So sad you and Alannah didn't make it. As someone that has been happily in love for over 33 years it's sad to see the couples who seemed to be OK not to work out. I wish you do find your love soon.”

A third wrote: “Omgggg!!! @alana.lister You guys are so cute together…”

Jason later went on to date fellow MAFS star KC Osborne who appeared in the seventh series of the show.

But the pair broke up after a few months, with KC going on to star on Ex On The Beach.

When asked why they called things quits, he told his Instagram followers: "No, KC and I aren’t together. I’m not trying to get into details of why.

"She said something about alignment; she’s gone far left, I’ve gone far right.

"No, we don’t really talk, not really that friendly with each other anymore, unfortunately.

"Is it because she’s going on a dating show? Possibly. I don’t know if she’s even going on it."

