MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

12 November 2025, 10:54

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.
Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Joe clapped back at the E4 experiment and slammed his 'deceitful' co-stars in a bombshell statement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Joe has broken his silence on his romance with Julia-Ruth after she exposed their fling during a bombshell scene during Monday's episode.

The reality star, 31, returned to social media last night to address his actions since walking away from his ex-wife Maeve in the E4 experiment.

Sharing a lengthy statement with his followers on Instagram, the personal trainer launched into an explosive tirade that slammed a handful of the contestants and the producers behind the show.

Branding the unnamed brides and grooms 'liars' who 'acted up for the cameras', he claimed some of his co-stars continued to write 'stay' for the 'wrong reasons' – something he insisted he wasn't prepared to do.

Next to a photo of himself wearing a checked shirt and beanie, Joe wrote: "MAFS sign out 📝

"I went into the experience with genuine intentions, but soon realised the true nature of the ‘experiment’. It’s a reality show, created to entertain the viewers and divide opinion.

"I removed myself from the ‘experiment’ and I know that I stayed true to myself. I was never disloyal. I didn’t stay for air time. I didn’t act up to the camera, which can’t be said for some people.

"Although as a single man I reserve the right to do as I please, I understand that some people may see my actions as insensitive. My intention was never to hurt anyone, and if I did trigger or upset anybody through my actions, I’m genuinely sorry.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing and I am only human. I have made mistakes and maybe should have navigated some things differently, but ultimately I know that I didn’t act with any malice.

"The fact is, no one knows the truth of what actually happens in MAFS. I have learnt that some people will lie, deceive and tread on others to get where they want to be.. But that sh*t ain’t for me.

"Over and out ✌🏼."

Joe was married to Maeve during the E4 experiment.
Joe was married to Maeve during the E4 experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Joe recently came under fire for jetting off on holiday with divorced bride Julia-Ruth, who was previously married to Divarni.

The pair admitted they were intimate on the trip to Lanzarote, with the fiery dancer, 29, revealing their fling to the other brides on camera during a dramatic girls' night out.

After the shocking scenes aired this week, she released a statement on social media confessing she had "no regrets" about sleeping with Joe but was 'sorry for the hurt' it caused.

Julia-Ruth released snaps from her secret holiday with Joe.
Julia-Ruth released snaps from her secret holiday with Joe. Picture: Instagram/@julee_aaah

Maeve also reacted online after the secret hook-up was uncovered, but rather than lashing out at ex-husband Joe and Julia-Ruth, she focused on the positive lessons she learnt about herself instead.

The mum-of-one wrote: "I’ve sat with it before posting this because I never want to react from a place of anger or ego. That’s not who I am.

"Anyone who truly knows me knows I’m loyal to my core. I will always have another woman’s back. I’m a girls’ girl through and through. I’ll listen, support, lift up, and protect the people I care about. That’s the kind of friend I am. 💕

"I’d never pull someone apart, talk badly about them, or purposely hurt someone for clout or attention. That’s not in my heart. I believe in kindness, respect & empathy even when things get messy or misunderstood.

"If being outspoken, honest, and passionate makes me “gobby,” then so be it 😅 I’d rather be that than fake or cruel."

Maeve confronted Julia-Ruth in one explosive scene.
Maeve confronted Julia-Ruth in one explosive scene. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "I’m not perfect, but my intentions are always genuine. I lead with loyalty and love, not competition or shade.

"I’ll never be in my villain era. It’s just not me. I believe in women supporting women, always.

"There’s enough space for all of us to shine without stepping on someone else’s light.

"To everyone who’s messaged me, reached out, or shown love, thank you. Your kind words mean so much, and I see every single one of you.

"At the end of the day, I know who I am & that’s a good person with a good heart. I’ll keep showing up as her, no matter what.

"We ride at dawn, Love always, Queen Maeve 👑✨."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had 'fling' with co-star Joe

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim.

MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.

MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app

MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly
More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

Latest TV & Movies News

I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star
I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up confirmed: See the full cast for 2025

Kelly Brook has officially confirmed she’s swapping the Heart studio for the Australian jungle

Kelly Brook announces she's going on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here: "My greatest fear"

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca