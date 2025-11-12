MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Joe clapped back at the E4 experiment and slammed his 'deceitful' co-stars in a bombshell statement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Joe has broken his silence on his romance with Julia-Ruth after she exposed their fling during a bombshell scene during Monday's episode.

The reality star, 31, returned to social media last night to address his actions since walking away from his ex-wife Maeve in the E4 experiment.

Sharing a lengthy statement with his followers on Instagram, the personal trainer launched into an explosive tirade that slammed a handful of the contestants and the producers behind the show.

Branding the unnamed brides and grooms 'liars' who 'acted up for the cameras', he claimed some of his co-stars continued to write 'stay' for the 'wrong reasons' – something he insisted he wasn't prepared to do.

Next to a photo of himself wearing a checked shirt and beanie, Joe wrote: "MAFS sign out 📝

"I went into the experience with genuine intentions, but soon realised the true nature of the ‘experiment’. It’s a reality show, created to entertain the viewers and divide opinion.

"I removed myself from the ‘experiment’ and I know that I stayed true to myself. I was never disloyal. I didn’t stay for air time. I didn’t act up to the camera, which can’t be said for some people.

"Although as a single man I reserve the right to do as I please, I understand that some people may see my actions as insensitive. My intention was never to hurt anyone, and if I did trigger or upset anybody through my actions, I’m genuinely sorry.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing and I am only human. I have made mistakes and maybe should have navigated some things differently, but ultimately I know that I didn’t act with any malice.

"The fact is, no one knows the truth of what actually happens in MAFS. I have learnt that some people will lie, deceive and tread on others to get where they want to be.. But that sh*t ain’t for me.

"Over and out ✌🏼."

Joe was married to Maeve during the E4 experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Joe recently came under fire for jetting off on holiday with divorced bride Julia-Ruth, who was previously married to Divarni.

The pair admitted they were intimate on the trip to Lanzarote, with the fiery dancer, 29, revealing their fling to the other brides on camera during a dramatic girls' night out.

After the shocking scenes aired this week, she released a statement on social media confessing she had "no regrets" about sleeping with Joe but was 'sorry for the hurt' it caused.

Julia-Ruth released snaps from her secret holiday with Joe. Picture: Instagram/@julee_aaah

Maeve also reacted online after the secret hook-up was uncovered, but rather than lashing out at ex-husband Joe and Julia-Ruth, she focused on the positive lessons she learnt about herself instead.

The mum-of-one wrote: "I’ve sat with it before posting this because I never want to react from a place of anger or ego. That’s not who I am.

"Anyone who truly knows me knows I’m loyal to my core. I will always have another woman’s back. I’m a girls’ girl through and through. I’ll listen, support, lift up, and protect the people I care about. That’s the kind of friend I am. 💕

"I’d never pull someone apart, talk badly about them, or purposely hurt someone for clout or attention. That’s not in my heart. I believe in kindness, respect & empathy even when things get messy or misunderstood.

"If being outspoken, honest, and passionate makes me “gobby,” then so be it 😅 I’d rather be that than fake or cruel."

Maeve confronted Julia-Ruth in one explosive scene. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "I’m not perfect, but my intentions are always genuine. I lead with loyalty and love, not competition or shade.

"I’ll never be in my villain era. It’s just not me. I believe in women supporting women, always.

"There’s enough space for all of us to shine without stepping on someone else’s light.

"To everyone who’s messaged me, reached out, or shown love, thank you. Your kind words mean so much, and I see every single one of you.

"At the end of the day, I know who I am & that’s a good person with a good heart. I’ll keep showing up as her, no matter what.

"We ride at dawn, Love always, Queen Maeve 👑✨."