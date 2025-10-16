MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Maeve and Joe's connection on MAFS UK may be disrupted by someone else...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK fans are convinced they know why Joe's feelings towards his wife Maeve have changed, and it may involve another bride.

This week viewers have seen the once strong couple begin to crumble after the groom expressed doubts regarding their connection. In moving scenes Joe opened up to fellow MAFS star Ashley about his partnership with Maeve, revealing he wasn't sure if he was in love with her.

Speaking about his time with Maeve, Joe confessed: "I haven't been my full self this week. I've got a lot of stuff going on at home and my grandad just died, which doesn't help at all."

He continued: "Me and Maeve had this argument last night and I've just got huge doubts in my head. I just said can you just look after yourself a bit more this week, go get your nails done, have a sun bed and just do whatever you need to do to feel good."

Fans aren't convinced Maeve and Joe will last. Picture: Channel 4

The groom added: "Then she just stormed off and got really angry and that just wound me up because I didn't understand the reaction. She is 0 to 100 rapid and it's not how I deal with s*** at all, not at all and because she came at me I was absolutely fuming.

"Me and Maeve have been in this bubble and I've been blind about the differences we have and maybe we are not compatible but because we have been in this bubble I ignored it all and bottled it all up.

"It's affected me because I haven't been able to be my full self."

However when quizzed on whether he was in love with his wife, Joe stated: "I do genuinely have love for her, like I do."

He added: "I do love her in a way but am I truly head over heels truly in love… probably not. There is a massive difference and now I'm thinking is this going to work."

Joe opened up about his feelings towards Maeve. Picture: Channel 4

Following a series of rows with his wife, fans suspect that Sarah and Dean's exit from the experiment may have prompted these emotions.

After Sarah revealed her perfect man is someone with tattoos, MAFS fans were convinced she and Joe would connect, however after she and her husband left the show it appeared their blossoming partnership wouldn't happen.

Yet, some viewers believe Sarah may return to the experiment with Joe as a new couple.

Fans believe Sarah and Joe may start a relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans discussed their theories of a Joe and Sarah romance.

One user wrote: "They better not be setting up Sarah returning and her and Joe hooking up because I will RIOT"

Another penned: "Is Joe with Sarah?"

A third commented: "Is Joe going to find Sarah"

Whilst one follower added: "Hmm the timing of Sarah finally leaving the experiment and Joe getting into an argument with Maeve and leaving the apartment, and now he's left the apartment again...... Hmmmm"

Fans are convinced Sarah and Joe may get together. Picture: Channel 4

So far it is unknown if Joe and Maeve are still together or if the groom and Sarah have pursued a relationship.

At the time of writing the remaining couples are Divarni and Julia-Ruth, Steven and Nelly, Rebecca and Bailey, Ashley and Grace, Keye and Davide, Abi and John, Joe and Maeve, Leisha and Reiss, April and Leo, and Leigh and Leah.