Are Joe and Maeve still together? MAFS UK relationship explained

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve's relationship.

Married at First Sight UK couple Maeve, 29, and Joe, 31, have tied the knot on the show as they hope to find their forever partner.

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, fans are hopeful that these two can go the distance.

As we watch their love story unfold on the show, lots of us viewers are keen to know where the pair stand today.

Are Maeve and Joe still together? Here is everything we know about the MAFS UK couple.

Are Maeve and Joe still together?

It is currently unknown if MAFS UK couple Joe and Maeve are still in a relationship as the pair are unable to discuss their martial status until after the show has aired.

The pair do not follow each other on Instagram so this may mean they are no longer a couple, however this may not be the full story, we'll just have to wait and see!