MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

Married At First Sight's Joe apologised to Maeve for the way he treated her but confessed he was 'struggling' during the process.

21 October 2025, 13:34

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.
Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Joe shared an emotional update with fans after taking a shock break from the 'intense' E4 experiment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Joe has broken his silence on his unexpected exit from this year's explosive series with an emotional post on social media.

The 31-year-old groom took to Instagram to apologise to his fans for his actions but admitted he 'really lost himself and his thoughts' during that difficult period in time.

Last week, the northerner disappeared from the apartment he shared with bride Maeve, 29, to take an unscheduled break from filming, leaving his wife spiralling over why he had gone without saying goodbye.

He left with little explanation and failed to return that night but has now publicly explained his side of the story.

The MAFS UK groom spoke out on social media.
The MAFS UK groom spoke out on social media. Picture: Instagram/@joe_wood93

The personal trainer confessed he was suffering with the pressures of the show and was also grieving the loss of his grandfather, who died midway through the experiment.

Speaking of his mental health struggles and his strong pull to put his family first, Joe opened up online in a heartfelt statement.

He wrote: "Death is hard enough to process at the best of times, but when you've had no communication with family and your under intense scrutiny in the experiment, it threw me off completely and I really lost myself and my thoughts."

Joe shared his feelings on social media.
Joe shared his feelings on social media. Picture: Instagram/@joe_wood93

Not long ago, Joe and Maeve were favourites to make it all the way to Final Vows with their affectionate relationship and playful banter.

Despite a rocky wedding day, the pair grew close on honeymoon and appeared to build a really solid and loving bond.

In fact, the married couple had not long confessed their love for each other during a touching Commitment Ceremony, but just a few weeks later Joe's feelings seemed to change overnight.

Joe and Maeve hit rock bottom last week.
Joe and Maeve hit rock bottom last week. Picture: Channel 4

In a candid conversation with fellow groom Ashley, the personal trainer admitted he loved the aesthetics practitioner "in a way" but wasn't madly "head over heels" for her.

Addressing the mixed messages he gave mum-of-one Maeve, he added: "I am truly sorry for being confused in my feelings at this point and for upsetting people, I take full accountability.

"But family was and always will be my number one priority and I have no shame in that."

Maeve was left devastated by Joe's absence.
Maeve was left devastated by Joe's absence. Picture: Channel 4

Just days ago, Joe opened up about the hard times he experienced during the experiment and the "reality check" that followed, which sparked his second thoughts about Maeve.

He said during one episode on 15th October: "Me and Maeve have been in this bubble and I've been blind about the differences we have and maybe we are not compatible but because we have been in this bubble I ignored it all and bottled it all up.

"It's affected me because I haven't been able to be my full self."

The PT admitted his feelings for his wife had changed.
The PT admitted his feelings for his wife had changed. Picture: Channel 4

After the scenes aired on TV, he took to social media to explain his bombshell U-turn to fans.

"Reality check," Joe began. "The MAFS bubble is a real thing, and it's easy to forget about the real world.

"Receiving the news of a family member passing was certainly a wake up call and put things into perspective.

"Balancing this with the MAFS life was something I found very difficult, and I appreciate the love and support."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split

MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Abi looks worlds away from the bride we’ve seen on TV.

MAFS UK’s Abigail looks totally different in jaw-dropping photos from bodybuilding days

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

MAFS UK couple Grace and Ashley appeared to have split.

MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley drop huge hint they've split in social media blunder

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement

ARE MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

Reiss was reportedly still dating Dani when he went on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star Dani Imbert to go on show leaving her 'betrayed'

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment

Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Nick Mohammed is an actor and comedian

Nick Mohammed's age, children, wife, career and Instagram revealed

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

The British actor has spoken out about The Inbetweeners reboot.

Joe Thomas breaks silence on Inbetweeners reboot and hints at hilarious new plot

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off with a bang in October.

How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid? Famous cast's wages revealed

The Traitors

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth admitted she was 'so frustrated' by the show's recent episodes.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth hits back after 'exhausting' in-laws week left Divarni in tears

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married At First Sight bride Abi in her wedding dress and a pink neon bikini

Who is Abi from MAFS UK? Age, job, past relationships and Instagram

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement

Who is John from MAFS UK? Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit.

MAFS UK's Nelly defends husband Steven’s behaviour but fans insist she 'deserves better'

Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses rumours husband Bailey cheated on her during filming

MAFS star Steven as a groom alongside a selfie of him in the car

MAFS UK groom Steven looked completely different before TV fame