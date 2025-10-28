MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth launched into a fiery rant on Instagram, breaching the experiment's strict regulations in the process.

Married At First Sight UK bride Julia-Ruth has broken a major show rule this week by dropping a huge bombshell on social media.

She's come under fire in recent episodes for her treatment of husband Divarni, weaving a web of lies to her husband, her fellow co-stars and even the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, who have all called out her behaviour.

The dancer, 29, also breached girl code by admitting she wanted to 'steal' Nelly's husband Steven during partner swap week, just days after confessing she found the banker attractive.

Now, the reality star has breached the E4 experiment's strict regulations that are put in place after filming to protect viewers from any huge spoilers.

The E4 couple's marriage has hit the rocks. Picture: Channel 4

Despite writing 'stay' at the last Commitment Ceremony, choosing to remain on the show with her husband Divarni, Julia-Ruth told followers that she was in fact "happily divorced", suggesting she has quit the series altogether.

The split revelation came as a shock to fans who were still watching their rocky relationship play out on-screen at the time.

Julia-Ruth launched into an explosive tirade online, slamming the other MAFS contestants as she confirmed her marriage to the singer was over for good.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote next to a snap of herself at one fiery dinner party: "Imagine getting a card written by the experts asking who you'd rather be matched up with. Being attacked about honesty, if I had said another name people would be mad and when I chose said person people were still mad.

"You're damned if you do you're damned if you don't. There was no escaping, everyone had made their minds up. What else is there to do but be the villain they want you to?..."

Julia-Ruth revealed to fans she was "happily divorced". Picture: Instagram/@julee_aaah

She continued: "I also knew it was me against a group who already made their minds up and had their answer. I saw no winning in repeating their words.

"Divarni is a 30-year-old man, also very opinionated and can speak for himself except when in front of the group... smart move.

"No-one forced the man to write stay, I think a free holiday with the boys sounded like more fun, especially since no new news was revealed. So the 180 was wild to me 4 hours into arriving at the retreat.

"Anyway all will be revealed soon. Enjoy tomorrow CC."

Julia-Ruth branded Nelly 'needy' and admitted she fancied her husband Steven. Picture: Channel 4

Recent scenes showed Julia-Ruth lashing out at her co-stars, branding Bailey "boring as f***" and calling her love rival Nelly "needy" and "insecure".

The sassy bride was challenged by the Brighton groom for the way she treated his friend Divarni, when Bailey said: "I think you've hurt the boy sitting next to you," to which Julia-Ruth replied: "Who f***** cares?"

She did, however, feel remorseful for the way she treated co-star Nelly at times, adding to her rant: "It's true I shouldn't have called Nelly needy, she didn't deserve that.

"She's a 10/10 and I apologise. I knew it would hurt and I went for it. Not great."