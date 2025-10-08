MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth hits back after 'exhausting' in-laws week left Divarni in tears

Married At First Sight's Julia-Ruth slammed the edit for not showing her 'true character' following a string of awkward scenes.

Julia-Ruth admitted she was 'so frustrated' by the show's recent episodes. Picture: TikTok/Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK bride Julia-Ruth has defended her character in a fiery new TikTok video, explaining to fans that she feels "drained" by the whole process.

Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has broken her silence on her 'exhausting' experience in the E4 experiment following last night's intense episode, which saw her husband break down in tears.

The TV bride, 29, took to TikTok to shed light on her emotions after a tense lunch during in-laws week left Divarni sobbing in a stairwell.

Awkward scenes between the pair proved they had hit rock bottom when both contestants called on their best friends to discuss how their relationship was going.

Julia-Ruth's close pals called out the frosty groom's bad communication skills, sparking a teary reaction from Divarni and resulted in him leaving the table to take a moment.

Addressing the intense encounter, the glamorous dancer uploaded a video on social media of herself explaining her side of the story.

Confessing how she felt about her match and the show itself, Julia-Ruth admitted she was "drained" by all the deep conversations expected from experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, and her groom.

Captioning the snap, 'Let’s all have a nap 😴,' she started the clip: "You know how you guys keep saying you're exhausted?

"I'm think I'm exhausted watching myself.

"And it's so frustrating because nine times out of 10 I'm laughing or giggling."

The MAFS couple have clashed in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Insisting her usual bubbly self wasn't being portrayed on camera, she went on to reveal that her co-stars have gotten to know her true character away from MAFS.

Speaking of a recent press event at Thorpe Park, which she attended with a handful of this season's brides and grooms, she added: "I was laughing.

"One of them turned around because they heard my laugh, they recognised my laugh, that is how often I laugh that they turned around and knew who I was."

She addressed the fact she's been captured "pulling faces" in scenes, explaining she was "emotionally exhausted and drained from constantly having to analyse" her feelings.

"I'm constantly having to analyse my situation, constantly having to talk about other couples and relationships and what's going on with the drama that was going on," sighed Julia-Ruth.

"It's just quite a lot. But yeah, I was smiling all the time and giggling all the time. People can recognise me from my f*cking giggle, I feel like that says a lot in a huge theme park. That says a lot."

The awkward 'in-laws' lunch ended in tears for Divarni. Picture: Channel 4

Despite an instant connection on their wedding day and a steamy kiss at the altar, things quickly took a turn for the worse for the newlyweds.

Julia-Ruth accused her new husband Divarni of being "too deep", often speaking about topics that were "heavy", and hoped for some lightness and fun to appear.

But nothing materialised and all that followed were a series of awkward dates, in which both were mismatched in their energy and feelings.

During the values task, the TV couple had totally different views of what they thought was important in a marriage, ranking their beliefs in opposite order.

Calling out the mismatch on social media after it aired, Julia-Ruth wrote: "I think this was really eye opening for us and why we’re struggling to much right now.

"Our values are the complete opposite. This doesn’t mean that one is right and one is wrong. It’s a way to understand how to meet each other in the middle and see how we can progress forward."

The pair have struggled to communicate throughout their marriage. Picture: Channel 4

Days later, the frustrated bride shared a snap of the pair at a recent dinner party and appeared willing to give her husband another shot at rebuilding their connection.

Julia-Ruth wrote on Instagram: "We look tired🤣🫠… Reset Button. We’ve got this another week ahead, another chance to get stronger. Let’s keep growing and learning, that’s all we can do 💙."