MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

The MAFS bride admitted she "hurt a lot of good people who loved me" and apologised to those she had "wronged".

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK bride Julia-Ruth promised viewers she will "do better" after expert Paul C Brunson called out her deceitful behaviour on camera.

Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has issued an emotional statement after her lies were exposed during an intense couch session that left the entire cast bubbling with rage.

The controversial bride, 29, has come under fire in recent weeks for not being truthful about her relationship with Divarni, also 29, and was confronted by her co-stars in a string of dramatic scenes.

She claimed she wasn't attracted to her TV husband and even admitted to fancying her co-star Steven instead, but behind closed doors was being intimate with her partner then "mocking" the group.

In a dramatic takedown last night, expert Paul C Brunson ripped into the dancer and forced her to take accountability for her misleading behaviour and "tremendous amount of lies".

The frosty bride has caused chaos among the cast this series. Picture: Channel 4

After reflecting on her "manipulative" actions, Julia-Ruth has broken her silence on social media with a grovelling apology promising to "do better".

Explaining she "lost sight" of herself during the E4 experiment, she wrote on Instagram: "I came into this experiment hoping for the best – a lifetime partner.

"I think I lost myself in this process, over and over. I hurt a lot of good people who loved me and to this day am still making amends with those I've wronged and will continue to do so."

Addressing the claims she was only on the show for fame, Julia-Ruth explained that E4 already knew about her reality TV past and still believed she was joining the cast for love.

She continued: "The producers knew I was on the a show before MAFS and wouldn't have me on MAFS if they didn't believe where my heart was at and my intentions."

Julia-Ruth confessed she 'lost herself' in the process 'over and over' again. Picture: TikTok/@julee_aaah

Instead, she blamed the intensity of the experiment for deceiving the experts and other brides and grooms.

"I myself lost sight of that and who I am on my time in this experiment," Julia-Ruth admitted.

"Unfortunately that dinner party was not the best in any way. I had alcohol, was emotionally drained, sleep deprived, felt backed into a corner and wasn't the best version of myself in any capacity.

"I take full accountability for my absolute freak out and will learn to just pipe down, walk away and do better in future.

"There's still a lot more flops to go (fml) but felt it necessary to speak up now. It's really eye opening watching it back almost 6 months later, I'm grateful for the mended friendship from this bunch.

"Here's to doing better x."

The couple came under fire during a tense couch session. Picture: Channel 4

Her statement comes after this week's explosive couch session, which saw Paul ask Julia-Ruth to clarify how she truly felt about Divarni.

Th therapist quizzed: "Your partner is unsure if you're physically attracted to him, what is the answer?"

MAFS bride Leigh was heard in the background saying: "If this is a yes I'm going to fall off the sofa."

However, Julia-Ruth wasn't put off by the heckle and instead insisted she was in fact attracted to her husband.

Paul replied: "This is huge, less than 24 hours ago you said you were attracted to Steven."

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson slammed the dancer's behaviour. Picture: Channel 4

Paul then probed her on the pact she made with her husband not to discuss their sex life on camera before asking why she thought it was appropriate.

The bride explained: "We were called the hot and cold couple and I just felt like it was another can of fuel."

Acknowledging a downcast Divarni on the couch, Paul then gave the groom a stark warning about his "unhealthy" relationship with his wife.

The expert told him: "I think you have been had, tooken, hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok.

"If you don't wake up you are going to be in for a terrible life my man. You've got to snap out of this.

"Julia-Ruth everyone has clocked you. Divarni, the only one who has not clocked this is you."